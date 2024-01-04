NZ Herald's Best Beach competition is back for 2024 and we need you to tell us your favourite. Here's everything you need to know about how to nominate and then vote for NZ's best beach. Video / Molly Floyd

The Herald is searching for New Zealand’s Best Beach and we need your nominations. Find out how to get involved, and take inspiration from ZM host Clint Roberts, who reveals which beaches he’ll be nominating.

What do you love about the beach?

Honestly it takes a lot of preparation for me to be able to enjoy the beach these days. Having kids means I am towing one of those collapsible beach trollies full of supplies behind me. But once we are there, I love a swim and a salty sunbathe.

What activities do you like to do at the beach?

Our family is in our sandcastle era, and also our “dig a really big hole” era, so those are the main time-passers.

For ZM host Clint Roberts and his whānau, NZ's Best Beach needs to be good for building sandcastles. Photo / Supplied

Do you have a favourite surf beach?

Piha. But I don’t surf. Maybe one day. I’ll take up surfing for my impending mid-life crisis.

What’s your favourite camping beach?

We’re not campers! We have none of the gear and no idea. We would love to become campers though. Maybe this year I’ll have to invest in a tent.

What is your favourite family-friendly beach?

Our favourite beach is in Whangamatā, on the quiet harbour-side. No waves, and lots of other families with kids running around.

What’s your favourite city beach?

Does Piha count as city? Because it’s that. It’s just so big and spectacular. Not a great swimming beach for the kids, but...

Clint Roberts' favourite family-friendly beach is Whangamatā. Photo / Supplied





What’s your favourite hidden gem beach?

Te Henga, Bethells Beach in West Auckland is stunning. It feels very secluded and untouched. A very special place.

What do you have planned more generally this summer – any work gigs, road trips, or special events?

This summer we are taking it easy. A roadie to visit family in Rotorua and Whangamatā, then a staycation and to enjoy an empty(ish) Auckland city. There’s so much cool stuff to do here in summer like strawberry-picking, and our own beaches, and it’s way more fun when everyone else is out of town. Life hack.

