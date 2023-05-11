The traveller didn't hold back from harshly criticising the room despite paying less than $20. Photo / @downtherapids, file

A British traveller in Bulgaria claims he stayed at the worst hotel in the country but others say he got what he deserved.

After checking into the accommodation in the port city of Varna, the tourist shared a video to TikTok harshly criticising the room and amenities.

The clip, posted under the handle @downtherapids showed viewers around the grim hotel, which had graffiti on the walls, cramped living spaces and dingy decor.

“So I have come to Bulgaria and I’m in a place called Varna and it’s the third-largest city in the country,” the Brit explained.

“And it’s official, I have booked the worst hotel room that Bulgaria has to offer – and it’s not even a hotel.”

Concerned at the poor quality, the man said he called his Bulgarian friend and showed him around.

“He was like, ‘Where the hell are you and what have you booked?’ And he advised for me to get out and book a proper hotel,” he said.

The video goes on to show viewers the staircase and bathroom, which consisted of a small room where a shower nozzle pints directly towards an electrical outlet.

“This is what I’m supposed to shower in … very dodgy toilet, no toilet paper.

“That’s going to get a bit messy later.”

Climbing another set of stairs, he reaches the bedroom, which had two beds fit into the small space.

“There’s like a random chair here and the guy was like, ‘This is your window’, but it doesn’t really look like a window, it’s just a flap in the wall,” he said.

Other furniture included a toaster-sized heater, an old radio and a water bottle with an unknown yellow liquid in it.

“Oh what is this, it looks like a bottle of wee. I don’t even want to know what is in that. I can’t believe I just touched that,” he said.

After spending a little time in the hotel, the visitor decided to cut his losses and leave.

“So yeah to be honest, I think I am going to pack up my stuff and get the hell out of here.”

However, some viewers didn’t offer up any pity after it was revealed how much the man paid for the room; just £10 ($19).

“Did you really think paying that amount would get you something decent? I don’t understand,” wrote one viewer.

“Bro paid £10 but wants to have it all like a £100 hotel,” another added.

One person said people get what they pay for, while another joked that it would be impossible to even find somewhere to sleep for such a small price in London.

Varna, located on the Black Sea coast, is a seaside town popular among tourists for its beautiful beaches, charming architecture and fascinating archaeological history.