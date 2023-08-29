Dinner in the Sky in Brussels. This dining experience has operated in over 80 countries and suspends diners 100+ feet in the air. Photo / Dinner in The Sky

Food is much more than a combination of ingredients. In skilled hands, it tells a story and creates an adventure where the setting is as important as what arrives on the plate, writes Nannette Holliday

Whether it’s dining 428m above the ground, 5.8m under the sea, inside a 2000-year-old volcanic cave, a prison where the chef and wait staff are serving inmates, or being surrounded by ice, these unforgettable quaint and quirky global culinary experiences will not only be a feast for your senses but will also overflow your Instagram feed.

5.8 Undersea Restaurant - Hurawalhi, Maldives

The 5.8 Undersea Restaurant in the Maldives is the world's largest all-glass underwater dining venue, situated 5.8m below sea level. Photo / 5.8 Undersea Restaurant, Hurawalhi Maldives

The Maldives has six underwater restaurants, but Hurawalhi Island Resort’s 5.8 is the world’s largest all-glass venue and 5.8m below the crystal turquoise sea water. Forget any noisy crowds – only 20 guests per sitting get to dive into three exquisitely created gastronomic degustation menus while being serenaded by specially curated music of the teeming reef life swimming gracefully around outside. Reservations are essential for breakfast, lunch or dinner. But even if you’re not staying at the resort, all is bookable. hurawalhi.com/dining/undersea-restaurant

Treepod Dining - Soneva Kiri Eco Resort, Thailand

The Treepod Dining experience at Soneva Kiri Eco Resort in Thailand allows guests to dine 60 feet above the rainforest canopy, with meals delivered via zipline. Photo / Treepod Dining Soneva Kiri Resort

Swinging 5m above Koh Kood island’s lush rainforest canopy in a private bamboo pod, you can be the king of the jungle (and Instagram). Soak up the sweeping sea views while drooling over a par excellence breakfast, lunch, dinner, or high tea delivered by your high-flying personal waiter via zipline. Freshly plucked ingredients come from the resort’s organic garden or surrounding seas. Exclusively for Sovena Kiri guests only, along with other unique experiences. soneva.com/ru/soneva-kiri/experiences/treepod-dining

El Diablo Restaurant – Lanzarote, Canary Islands, Spain

LEl Diablo Restaurant in Lanzarote, Spain, uses the heat of an active volcano for cooking, with the last eruption occurring in 1824. Photo / El Diablo Caclanzarote

Forget the oven when the restaurant sits over an active volcano that cooks the food at an even 450C. Don’t fret. This bubbling monster hasn’t erupted since 1824. Plus, the panoramic Montanas del Fuego (Fire Mountains) and Timanfaya National Park rustic views should soothe your nerves while enjoying a Spanish red and the hearty fish, meat and poultry dishes cooked over the massive grill created by local artist Cesar Manrique in 1970. cactlanzarote.com/en/carta-el-diablo-cafeteria

Dinner in the Sky – various worldwide

Perched up in the sky with the coastal views of Jaffa. Photo / Dinner in the Sky

Taking high-flying dining to new heights, Dinner in the Sky has flown in more than 80 countries and hosted more than 10,000 unique events since 2006. The open-air tabled affair assures the 22 patrons spectacular views with their colourful flying feast suspended 50m in the sky. Check out the clouds slowly drifting by as the chefs work their magic in front of you. Even though you’re strapped in, it’s not for the faint-hearted.

Check for global events: dinnerinthesky.com/next-events

La Gruta - Teotihuacan, Mexico

La Gruta in Mexico is a volcanic cave restaurant located behind the 2000-year-old Teotihuacan sun pyramid. Photo / La Gruta Teotihuacán

There’s nothing dark about this volcanic cave restaurant hidden behind Mexico’s Teotihuacan sun pyramid built by the Aztecs 2000 years ago. La Gruta is as bright as its colourful furnishings and creative seasonal Mexican, pre-Hispanic menu. To enter, you must weave through tunnels illuminated with mystical lights and daylight streaming through natural crevices.

Chinicuil in nahuatl means chili worm. Photo / La Gruta Teotihuacán

Tempt your tastebuds with a variety of inventive Mexican delights from tacos and barbacoa to ant larva with wormseed (if you’re game). The cocktails are equally as bright and adventurous. It’s a stunningly down-to-earth experience. lagruta.mx

At.mosphere – Dubai, UAE

World's highest dining view At.mosphere, dining on the 122nd floor of the Burj Khalifa, with views 442m below. Photo / At.mosphere Burj Khalifia

Take your fine dining to the world’s highest in the city that does everything bolder and brasher. On the Burj Khalifa’s 122nd floor, At.mosphere is a culinary extravaganza with breathtaking city and Arabian Gulf views, and the Dubai Water Fountain displays 442m below. Whatever your tastebuds desire, from caviar and snails to aged wagyu and truffles, you’ll find it here. Located within a Giorgio Armani building, all other ambient bars and restaurants on different levels are as stylish as his name. Bookings are essential. atmosphereburjkhalifa.com

Idlanathi Restaurant, Pollsmoor Prison – Tokai, Cape Town, South Africa

Enjoy breakfast or lunch there at Idlanathi Restaurant in Pollsmoor Prison, South Africa. Photo / Pollsmoor Prison

See what it’s like on the “inside” during breakfast or lunch at this notorious prison where Nelson Mandela spent 27 years. “Idlanathi” means “eat with us”. Serving inmates cook and deliver the hearty local fare for work experience before being released.

Poolsmor Burger and Chips. Idlanathi Restaurant at Pollsmoor Prison in South Africa is staffed by serving inmates who cook and deliver local fare. Photo / Pollsmoor Prison

While the ambience is spartanly low-key, the tucker is excellent and cheap. No tipping is allowed but you can ask the waiter what he’s in for. Phone bookings only.

Monday to Saturday 7.45 am to 2pm

Snowman World Ice Restaurant and Ice Bar – Arctic Circle, Rovaniemi, Finland

Snowman World Ice Restaurant in Finland is an ice restaurant and bar located directly on the Arctic Circle. Photo / Snowman World Ice Restaurant

Snowman World Ice Restaurant is literally the coolest place on earth to eat and drink. It’s the only ice restaurant and bar slap bang on the Arctic Circle. Intricate shimmering ice carvings line the walls, and slabs of ice form your table and chairs with fur covers to keep your butt warm. The Wild Lapland, Arctic Sea or Nordic Nature menus will warm your insides.

Dessert is served on an ice plate Snowman World. Photo / Snowman World Ice Restaurant

Open December to March annually. Santa Claus’ home and regular eateries are next door. Or stay at the adjacent Glass Igloos and Arctic Snow Hotel to catch the Northern Lights. snowmanworld.fi

Tali Wiru – Uluru, Australia

Dine amidst a breathtaking sunset at award-winning Tali Wiru dining in Central Australia. Photo / Voyages Ayers Rock Resort

Forget five stars. This fine dining experience is held under a million stars. Capped at 20 guests, toast the sunset with champagne and canapes overlooking sacred Uluru and Kata Tjuta. Dinner is a four-course table d’hôte creative bush tucker menu paired with premium Australian wines at white-clothed tables perched on a scarlet ochre Central Australian sand dune.

Tali Wiru Wagyu Beef Main with an Australian red. Tali Wiru in Australia offers a fine dining experience overlooking Uluru and Kata Tjuta. Photo / Voyages Ayers Rock Resort

Listening to tales of Indigenous culture and viewing the southern night sky with hot chocolate or cognac around a campfire seals the dream. ayersrockresort.com.au/experiences/tali-wiru

Dans Le Noir ? Restaurants - Various locations

The Dans Le Noir ? (dark or blind dining) restaurant chain was founded in 2004 in Paris. Talented chefs using quality ingredients serve patrons sitting in pitch darkness, so you have no sight sense and are forced to use your taste buds and smell to ascertain what you’re eating. While you’ll probably resort to eating with your hands, you’ll discover a unique flavoursome, gourmet, social and human sensory experience. How correct were you? All is revealed before you leave. This is one unforgettable culinary adventure beyond a mere restaurant. danslenoir.com/en

Ultraviolet – somewhere in Shanghai, China

Ultraviolet in Shanghai, China, one of the world's most expensive restaurants, offers a choreographed 20-course experience in a secret location. Photo / Scott Wright

The world’s third most expensive restaurant doesn’t have an address. A maximum of 10 guests are transported from a special meeting place to Chef Paul Pairet’s unique one-room, one-table restaurant. His three rotating avant-garde figurative-style menus are bold, sophisticated and simplistic. Over four hours, the music and setting are choreographed to match the 20 courses and paired wines. Operating since 2012, Ultraviolet sports three Michelin stars and multiple awards. But expect little change from NZ$1100. uvbypp.cc

Over the Top Helicopters – Queenstown, New Zealand

Over the Top helicopters gourmet picnic, a picture-perfect New Zealand lunch. Photo / Over the Top Helicopters

What’s better than sipping regional wines and devouring local seasonal gourmet delights? The jaw-dropping helicopter flight over Queenstown, alpine lakes, glaciers, Milford Fiordland, Central Otago and beaches while taking you to your otherwise inaccessible picnic site. It’s the perfect way to combine New Zealand’s dramatic, adventurous landscapes and lip-smacking culinary delights. Grab five to six friends for your unforgettable private Over the Top helicopter escapade. flynz.co.nz/helicopter-experiences

Le Jules Verne - Paris, France

At 124m inside the iconic Eiffel Tower, Le Jules Verne is where gastronomic haute cuisine meets breathtaking Parisian views. Photo / Le Jules Verne

Allow the French elegance, 360-degree Parisian views, soothing French music, and gastronomic haute cuisine (and 124m-high) inside the Eiffel Tower to woo your taste buds at Le Jules Verne. The fine dining five or seven-course tasting menus are an affordable voyage of the senses. Each reflects the colour and class for which France is renowned.

Arrive at sunset to witness the city’s sparkle or see the city awakening for breakfast. For an extra festive treat, book a Christmas or New Year’s Eve dinner – several months in advance. restaurants-toureiffel.com/en/jules-verne-restaurant