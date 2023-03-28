The Viking Sea sails past Lokrum island while leaving Dubrovnik, Croatia. Photo / Supplied

From ancient Roman ruins to medieval castles, small hidden beaches and seaside cafes, the Mediterranean is packed with history, cultural highlights and scenic vistas everywhere you turn. Whether you’re craving a day spent relaxing on a sun-kissed beach in the French Riviera or a glass of wine at a bar hidden behind Dubrovnik’s fortified walls, there’s a cruise to get you there and a ship to suit. With vessels ranging from a mighty mega liner to a rigged sailing clipper, and everything in between, the following cruises hold the promise of a special kind of Mediterranean magic.

Viking Ocean Cruises | Iconic Western Mediterranean

Explore France’s Riviera and Tuscany in Italy on a seven-night Western Mediterranean voyage from Barcelona to Rome. Overnight stays in your departure port and Tuscany will give you ample time to make the most of the art, history and impressive food and wine scenes in these world-famous destinations. In the south of France, you’ll call at Montpellier and Marseille and travel to Monte Carlo to stroll around the streets alongside the rich and famous. Viking Jupiter is an all-veranda, all-inclusive small ship with just 930 guests that lets you savour both the journey and the destinations. From $3238pp. viking.com

Star Clippers | Venice to Croatia and Montenegro

Feel the wind in your hair and experience the excitement of being on a traditional sailing ship on a round-trip seven-night cruise on Royal Clipper, a five-masted fully-rigged beauty. Setting sail from the romantic city of Venice, you’ll cruise down the Croatian coast with stops at Hvar, Dubrovnik, Vis and Rovinj. There’s also a side trip to Kotor in Montenegro before the ship returns to Venice. With the warm winds of the Mediterranean to guide you and an experienced captain and crew, the ship and this itinerary capture the romance of being at sea. From $3524pp. starclippers.com

One of the swimming spots on the Odyssey of the Seas. Photo / Supplied

Royal Caribbean | Greek Isles

Embark on Royal Caribbean’s newest ship, Odyssey of the Seas, for a 10-night voyage into azure seas, sunshine and fun. Ideal for families travelling with kids (or grown-ups who are kids at heart), Odyssey is a floating fun palace with indoor skydiving, a virtual reality bungy trampoline, dodgem cars and an immersive VR zone that brings different worlds to life. This round-trip cruise from Rome takes you to some of the best ports in the Mediterranean, including Santorini and Mykonos in Greece, Ephesus in Turkey, and Naples to sample what some say is the world’s best pizza. From $1970pp. royalcaribbean.com

MSC | Mediterranean

For a short but sweet Mediterranean cruise, the new MSC World Europa has mini itineraries starting at just two nights and is the latest in high-tech, classy cruising on a budget. Big is the word when it comes to this ship, with more than 6750 passengers spread over 22 decks and a dazzling array of entertainment and dining options. These short itineraries are ideal for experiencing the fun of sailing on this brand-new mega ship and experiencing everything it has to offer, like roller discos and the longest dry slide at sea. However, with top-tier ports like Naples and Valletta featuring on these short itineraries, it’s tempting to get off the ship and explore onshore as well. From $995pp. msccruises.com

Elixir Cruises | Divine Cyclades

Pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters and the classic, white-washed, blue-domed architecture of the Mediterranean await you on this boutique seven-night Greek cruise experience. Elysium, an elegant yacht designed to reach the small, secret coves and harbours, carries just 48 passengers and will deliver you to small, less-visited cruise ports like Milos, Serifos and Naxos. Aboard, you’ll be treated to delicious meals and enjoy amenities like a spa and lounge areas to savour a refreshing beverage while watching the blue sea glide by. You can also opt for a yoga- or golf-focused itinerary, perfect for a group getaway with friends in a destination to dream about. From $4400pp. elixir.cruises

The stately cabin aboard the Oceania Vista. Photo / Supplied

Oceania Cruises | Venice to Rome

Set sail for a 20-night adventure on the newest and most stylish vessel in the Oceania fleet, Oceania Vista. Debuting in May this year, you’ll be among the first to experience this ship as it takes you from Venice to ports like Split in Dubrovnik, Bari in Italy, and Mykonos and Kavala in Greece. After an overnight stay in Istanbul, your journey continues with a trip to Ephesus and a day in Rhodes and Santorini before your journey ends in Athens. Along the way, you’ll enjoy some of the best drinking and dining at sea, with highlights including three new restaurants and immersive cocktail mixology experiences. From $12,928pp. oceaniacruises.com

Azamara Cruises | Italy Intensive

If too much Italy is never enough, you’ll love this 12-night Italy Intensive itinerary. Your Italian adventure begins in Venice before the ship travels to well-known destinations like Amalfi and lesser-known cruise ports like Ravenna, which has picturesque wineries that are perfect for a day trip. When you visit Portoferraio, don’t miss the open cable car that takes you to the peak of Mount Capanne, as the views are fabulous. Along the way, you’ll have plenty of time to enjoy Italy’s renaissance art and architecture, ancient ruins, medieval citadels, and culinary delights. From $4493pp. azamara.com

The poolside retreat for guests on the Celebrity Beyond. Photo / Supplied

Celebrity Cruises | Italy, Greece and Croatia

The newest ship in the Celebrity fleet, Celebrity Beyond, is designed to bring passengers closer to their destinations, with loads of appealing outdoor spots to take in the Mediterranean’s famous views. On this 10-night round-trip sailing from Rome, you’ll travel through Italy, Greece and Croatia to some of the most desirable destinations in the Mediterranean, including Corfu, Dubrovnik, Split and Sicily. Celebrity Beyond is a new and improved version of the line’s Edge class ships, with an appealing blend of stylish decor and innovative modern design. From $2889pp. celebritycruises.com