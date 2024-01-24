Voyager 2023 media awards
Travel

How to preserve the Great Barrier Reef for future generations

By Jacqui Gibson
5 mins to read
Futureproof the Great Barrier Reef for future generations. Photo / Supplied

Futureproof the Great Barrier Reef for future generations. Photo / Supplied

Private guided tours reveal how a luxury lodge is on a mission to preserve Australia’s Great Barrier Reef for future generations, writes Jacqui Gibson

Motoring through the teal waters that surround Orpheus Island, about 65km

