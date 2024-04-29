French company Michelin has released its debut list of US hotels awarded at least one Key under the Michelin Guide's new hotel rating system, with California and New York being home to the most exclusive of the bunch. Photo / Getty Images

In recognition of the “most outstanding hotels in the country”, French company Michelin has released its premiere list of Key Hotels in the United States as part of the Michelin Guide’s new hotel rating system.

Included in the list are 124 hotels across the US that have been awarded between one and three keys. The keys are part of a new system designed to award hotels with the same type of ratings that the Michelin Guide awards restaurants through its Michelin star system.

The team that curates the list is required to assess what hotels make it using five criteria: “architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, overall personality and character, value for the price, and a significant contribution to the guest experience in a particular setting.”

Hotels with one Key denote “a very special stay,” two keys signify “an exceptional stay,” and three keys - the highest rating a hotel can be given - indicate the hotel provides “an extraordinary stay.”

The Michelin Guide released its first list of key hotels in the US, with 80 hotels given one key, 33 handed two keys, and 11 lucky spots awarded three keys.

The Michelin Guide selection team said hotels in California, New York, Florida, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and Colorado were “eligible for the distinction” through the company’s guidebooks.

Of the 11 hotels in the US awarded three keys, seven are in California and four are in New York.

The West Coast of the US had most of the winners, with California also taking the spot as the US state with the most key hotels.

Hotel Bel-Air, the Beverly Hills Hotel, Canyon Ranch Woodside, Auberge du Soleil in Rutherford, Meadowood Napa Valley in St. Helena, SingleThread Inn in Healdsburg and Post Ranch Inn in Big Sur were some of the treasures in California’s hotel scene awarded keys in the list.

“Its sheer breadth of size and variety means it’s no surprise to announce California as the state with the most key hotels in America,” the selection team said.

“Here, we’ll point you towards coastal gems like the sublime architectural achievements in Big Sur (Post Ranch Inn and Ventana), beachside luxuries in Santa Monica (in particular: the newly opened Georgian), and wine country favourites like SingleThread and the Madrona.

“What we love: how each one of these hotels opens the door to the very best of their locations - and gives us a look at each setting through fresh eyes.”

On the Atlantic side, New York’s The Whitby Hotel, The Aman, Crosby Street Hotel and Casa Cipriani were selected by the Michelin team for the list.

They said people would find “the highest luxury and impeccable design in Soho, Midtown, and the Financial District.“

“The Aman New York (Midtown) and Casa Cipriani (the Financial District) both make use of glamorous Beaux Arts buildings, the former a gold-crowned skyscraper in Midtown, the latter a glamorously restored ferry terminal at the very southern tip of Manhattan. Each is a refuge: an elegant, painstakingly designed escape from bustling city life,” the selection team said.

“Meanwhile, two Firmdale hotels round out the list of three-key hotels in New York City. Each is a quintessential example of the style and execution of the group’s co-owner and interior designer, Kit Kemp.”

Hotels with two keys were typically found in other states and cities, including Illinois, Florida and Washington, D.C.

The Jefferson and the Rosewood Washington, D.C. were two hotels from the capital to earn the priceless two-key rating.

Miami Beach was also home to several two-key hotels, including The Setai Miami Beach, Faena Hotel Miami Beach, Mayfair House Hotel & Garden and the Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club.

In Chicago, The Peninsula, Pendry Chicago and The Langham made the exclusive list.

Once more, California had a stellar debut on the list with plenty of hotels awarded two keys. These hotels could be found in places such as San Francisco (Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco at Embarcadero and The Battery), Carmel Valley (Bernardus Lodge & Spa), Sausalito (Cavallo Point Lodge) and Napa (Milliken Creek Inn & Spa).

When it came to one-key hotels, Georgia managed to make the selection team’s list with three hotels in Atlanta: the Stonehurst Place, The Candler Hotel and Hotel Clermont.

California’s Palm Springs also sported success with hotels such as Dive Palm Springs, Sparrows Lodge, La Serena Villas and Holiday House Palm Springs being awarded with a key.

Colorado managed to slip on the list, too, with alpine hotels such as Vail’s Sonnenalp Hotel and Four Seasons and Aspen’s Mollie and The Little Nell falling into the one-key category.

New York didn’t miss out here, either, with prominent establishments such as The Mercer, The Beekman, The Ludlow Hotel, and The Hotel Chelsea getting the tick of approval from Michelin’s selection team.



