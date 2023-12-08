The iconic entry to the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills. Photo / Supplied

It’s a favourite of celebrities and the city’s most elite crowd, but is the Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills worth the hype?

Location: Tucked away on Doheny Drive, a quiet residential street, Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills sits right in the middle of some of the city’s most famous boulevards: Santa Monica Boulevard, La Cienega Boulevard and Wilshire Boulevard. It’s a short 10-minute Uber to the swankiest shops - hello Rodeo Drive - and about 45 minutes to an hour from LAX.

Style: Effortless luxury with marble floors and dramatic chandeliers that play into its timeless elegance. Their famed seasonal floral displays are a focal point as you enter the hotel’s expansive lobby.

Price: Prices start at about NZ$1000 per night for a superior balcony room.

Perfect for: A quiet and peaceful retreat while still getting a taste of the Beverly Hills lifestyle.

First impressions: As I walked into the hotel lobby, I was greeted with the finishing touches being put onto their incredible Christmas decor and Jeff Leatham - the Kardashians’ floral artist behind the display - inspecting his masterpiece. It felt like the most boujee Christmas I’ve ever seen - complete with 2.3m-tall red glass origami sculpture bear - but somehow, I felt instantly at ease.

The staff were hospitable but not overbearing and check-in was a breeze. Entering my room for the first time I was blown away but the level of comfort provided, including a bed so plush that you couldn’t help but run and jump into it.

The bathrooms were fully stocked with Byredo products and I instantly took the invitation to wash away the 13 hours of travel on me and be bathed in their Gyspy Rose scent.

Rooms: The hotel boasts 285 guest rooms and luxury suites that all feature a step-out balcony, with views of the gardens, pool, or Beverly Hills’ stunning real estate and palm trees.

The first thing I noticed in my superior balcony room was just how much space was on offer as I unpacked my suitcase into the large double wardrobe. The super king bed was an experience all of its own with customisable pillows and linens and a turndown service each evening which made it even more alluring.

The minibar was stocked with a range of mini spirits, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and there was a drawer of eco-friendly packaged nuts, candy, and snacks for me to enjoy at my leisure. The TV was massive and perfect for kicking back after a long day and joyfully watching American programming.

Out of my balcony, I had an incredible view of Beverly Hills and its iconic palms which I could sit and bask in each morning while sipping on my pod coffee or tea from the incredibly well-stocked tea station complete with tiny pots of real honey to use as sweetener.

The rooms were spacious and welcoming. Photo / Supplied

Bathroom: The bathrooms were marble and tile as far as the eye could see, and while they still boast some of their older charms, they were perfect for use and well-lit for applying makeup before your swanky Beverly do. I’ve never used as much lotion in my life as I did from that Byredo bottle and it really highlighted the importance of the perfect toiletry collaboration for the crowd you are servicing.

Food and drink: The room service offerings are not to be missed, with the Nostro burger and a side of sweet potato fries being my top pick. I had their daily signature Green Goddess juice which made me feel very LA as I sat in my plush dressing down, right up until I spilled it down the front. Housekeeping discreetly replaced it for me later that day.

I dined at one of the hotel restaurants, Culina Ristorante, which had a very cosmopolitan vibe. I went for the Wagyu meatballs - which were exceptional - with a side of charred broccolini and a Dr Pepper to sip in the LA sunshine.

Facilities: Guests have free access to a stunning swimming pool, from which you can order food and drinks right next to a fit-for-purpose gym on level four. There’s also a gorgeous spa, wellness rooms and a private gym studio which guests can book. Plus, there’s free wi-fi, laundry service, an evening turndown service and much more.

The pool area is stunningly beautiful will full service. Photo / Supplied

Family friendly: Children of all ages are welcome and even receive toys upon check-in, plus there are dining menus for kids. The rooms had enough space to comfortably fit a cot and all the accessories that come with travelling with children - just beware of some of the sharp edges on furniture which are about the head height of a 2-3-year-old.

Accessibility: The hotel lobby is on a single level complete with entry ramp and driver access right up to the door. The large lifts take you to all levels with ease, meaning people with disabilities can easily navigate entry to any floor. The spacious rooms make moving around a breeze, however, the balcony in my room was a single door meaning access for some would be limited. The hotel also offers fully accessible guest rooms for those in wheelchairs, with a wheelchair-accessible door, lowered peepholes, light switches and lowered AC unit control as well as lowered makeup mirrors, hand-held shower handles and grab bars for toilets and showers. In some rooms, the hotel also offers a roll-in shower with folding bench. Any guest room can also be made hearing accessible on request complete with visual alarms and notifications. Service animals are also permitted and all dining and common facilities are accessible.

Sustainability: Gone are the plastic water bottles, and instead each room has a selection of canned water, plus the hotel has a no single-use container policy for both amenities in the room and food service.

The hotel has EV charging stations for guests, a large vegan and vegetarian menu, and linens and towels only replaced every third day. The food is locally sourced where possible and they only serve free-range eggs and responsibly sourced seafood.

Contact: fourseasons.com/losangeles/contact-us