Queensland's coast, a stunning aerial view. Photo / Unsplash

With 600km of coastal beauty and 16 possible port stops for passengers to explore, it’s no wonder Queensland is one of Australia’s favourite cruising destinations.

From the World Heritage-listed Great Barrier Reef and Daintree Rainforest to palm-lined islands and crystal-clear waterfalls; from mesmerising tropical fish and colourful coral to fierce crocodiles; and from scenic flights and jet ski rides to indigenous tours and quiet days on the beach, there’s so much to see and do.

So you’re going to need some help. Here are some suggestions on what not to miss in three of Queensland’s most popular cruising destinations.

A sunset scene at Airlie Beach. Photo / Unsplash

Airlie Beach

On a budget: Get off the ship and walk around. It won’t take long but the main street is worth checking out for souvenirs, the latest (and tiniest) beachwear and plenty of open-air bars and cafes to sit and people-watch. Often an art/craft market magically pops up when cruise ships come to town.

The beach-front lagoon offers the chance to swim in tropical waters without the fear of stingers and crocodiles.

Don’t break the bank: See this gateway to the Whitsunday Islands by segway or hop on a jet ski or kayak tour. Glass-bottom boats are great if you don’t want to get wet or too close to the wildlife.

Splash out: Flying over the 74 Whitsunday Islands is a must. You’ll see why the 2000km-long Great Barrier Reef is visible from space and you’ll want to book in for a closer look further up the coast.

Water babies can take a catamaran to Whitehaven Beach, famous for its crystal-clear water and white silica sand said to be as soft as baby powder.

Cairns

On a budget: Exploring by foot is a good option - especially if you want to shop. The lagoon is the place to relax among the international crowd. My tip is to hire a car (alldaycarrentals.com.au) and pick one of three routes:

1. The beaches from Holloways to Palm Cove. Don’t swim from November to March without a stinger suit.

2. The Botanic Gardens then Crystal Cascades – a freshwater, croc-free swimming hole in the rainforest. (It’s a local secret so don’t tell them I told you.)

3. Through Kuranda Ranges to the Atherton Tablelands. Stop at Kuranda Markets and Barron Falls then into Tropical North Queensland’s food bowl with mango and avocado trees, coffee plantations, dairies and gin and whisky distilleries. Millaa Millaa Falls and the giant Curtain and Cathedral fig trees are great detours.

Don’t break the bank: Cairns offers everything from sky diving, wild river tube rides and bungy jumping to fishing, kayaking and horse riding. If you don’t want to drive, there are tours to Kuranda via the Railway and Skyrail cable cars. Fitzroy Island is a local favourite because you can snorkel from the beach.

It takes a little longer to get to Green Island but the added attractions here are Cassius, the largest captive crocodile in Australia and Wunyami Cultural Tours.

Splash out: Take a trip to the Outer Reef – different tours offer snorkelling, swimming, glass-bottom boats and semi-submersibles. Or get a bird’s-eye view on a helicopter flight.

A captivating glimpse of the natural splendour of Port Douglas. Photo / Unsplash

Port Douglas

The choices get even harder in The Port. This is where two World Heritage-listed regions meet – the Great Barrier Reef and the Daintree Rainforest.

On a budget: If you score a weekend visit, the markets are a must. They can be found along the foreshore, right next to the famous St Mary’s by the Sea church. Walk to Four Mile Beach or up to Flagstaff Lookout. Macrossan St shopping is also worth a few hours.

Don’t break the bank: River drift snorkelling is refreshing, surprisingly easy and very quirky. For a culture and nature fix, try Dreamtime indigenous tours in Mossman Gorge. There’s also barramundi farm fishing, tree-top adventures and cassowary spotting in the Daintree, The Port’s Wildlife Habitat and Hartley’s Crocodile Adventures.

Splash out: If you’re drawn to water, take the Reef options. Catamarans will deliver you to the Outer Reef pontoons for all water activities plus helicopter flights. There are also sailing trips to the Low Isles.

Landlubbers might prefer Daintree and Cape Tribulation tours with a river cruise (hunting for saltwater crocs), hiking in the rainforest and along boardwalks learning about the ecology and Aboriginal cultures. Some go all the way up the Bloomfield Track to Emmagen Creek.

Ship tours vs independent tours

Is it better to book tours from the ship or once you get on shore?

It’s a common question but there’s no right or wrong answer. It depends on your personality and your risk aversion.

If you book on the ship, you will likely pay more but there is comfort in knowing you’ll get your money back if something goes wrong … and the ship will wait for you.

If you go it alone, it’s often cheaper for the same trip but, should things go awry, and you don’t make it back by the deadline for “anchors away”, you might be waving as the ship sails off into the sunset. And you might have to find your own way to the next port.

A determining factor might be the length of the tour and how long the ship docks – you’ll often get about seven hours to explore.

If the tour you fancy is short and leaves in the morning, save some cash and take your chances booking on shore.

If it’s a long tour that takes you far from the ship, it might be wise to book it on board.

