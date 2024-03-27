Campervan travel tips for your next family road trip. Photo / Getty Images

If you’re thinking of hitting the road in a campervan with your kids, plan for bumps in the road, writes Lucy Slight.

Embarking on a road trip in a campervan gives explorers big and small an unparalleled sense of freedom and adventure. Aotearoa, with its breathtaking landscapes, is arguably the dream backdrop, whether you’re a local or international guest.

When it comes to hitting the road with children, the adventure takes on a new dimension, blending the thrill of exploration with the warmth of creating unforgettable memories. From the art of packing efficiently to the joy of cooking under the open sky and the challenge of keeping little explorers entertained, you’ll need to ensure your campervan journey is as smooth as it is exhilarating.

If you're planning a road trip with children, you’ll need to ensure your campervan journey is as smooth as it is exhilarating. Photo / Getty Images

In 2019, according to research commissioned by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, campers in New Zealand spent 10.9 nights on average responsibly freedom-camping. 245,000 people in total embarked on a camping adventure, 63 per cent of whom were international visitors. New Zealand residents comprised 37 per cent of that figure, proving just how suited the New Zealand environment is to this type of travel.

The study showed the three most popular areas in New Zealand for responsible camping were the Tasman, Queenstown-Lakes and Christchurch districts in the South Island. The Thames-Coromandel district and Tauranga City in the North Island were the fourth and fifth-most popular spots respectively.

Exploring winding coastal roads and secluded mountain retreats, spending nights under starlit skies and going wherever State Highway 1 takes you will constitute a memorable adventure for the whole family. Here are the 10 top tips to success.

New Zealand is the perfect country for a campervanning holiday with your family. Photo / Getty Images

Map out your route

Research and plan your journey in advance, taking into consideration scenic stops, campgrounds and child-friendly attractions along the way. In New Zealand, you can park your campervan at any freedom camping site, Department of Conservation campground, holiday park or private campground, with different rules and fees applying for each.

Download the CamperMate app to help you find and book campsites and holiday parks near you while you’re on the road, or in advance. This will ensure you’re responsibly camping at a location, and you’ll be able to gauge the facilities available too. Camplify.co.nz also provides information on the fees and facilities at campsites around the country.

That being said, be open to spontaneity and embrace unexpected detours or changes in plans. Let the children get involved in decision-making by suggesting they choose from a list of activities or destinations to make special stops at. And keep an eye out for scenic look-outs, nature walks and other roadside attractions while driving and make impromptu stops. This will also allow children to burn off energy and stretch their legs on long drives.

Pack efficiently

With space at a premium while travelling (and living) in a campervan, prioritise packing lightweight and bringing multi-purpose items such as collapsible or stackable cookware, versatile clothing and lightweight layers, along with compact bedding. Space-saving solutions such as vacuum-sealed storage bags are ideal for bulkier items such as jackets, which in summer may not be needed as often.

Create a comfortable sleeping set-up

Make your campervan feel like home by investing in comfortable bedding and letting children bring their favourite blankets or soft toys. Sleeping pads or memory foam mattress toppers take up no extra space once they are laid on top of existing mattresses and will help ensure a cosier and more restful sleep is had by all.

If you’re able to find a campervan with a bunk bed set up, this is ideal for multiple children as it will give you extra floor space to work with. Convertible seating areas are also key for maximising space.

Make your campervan feel like home by investing in comfortable bedding and letting children bring their favourite blankets or soft toys. Photo / Getty Images

Stay organised

Utilise storage bags, hanging organisers and hooks to keep essentials easily accessible and off the floor to prevent clutter and trip hazards. Designate specific areas for different items, such as kitchen supplies, clothing and outdoor gear so everyone knows where to find what they’re looking for, even by torchlight. Mesh storage nets or hanging shoe organisers are great for keeping all the kids’ items such as toys and games together and always within reach.

Embrace simple cooking

Research ahead of time and save some easy camping meals to Pinterest so you’ve got a roster of nutritious dishes up your sleeve that can be prepared al fresco on the equipment provided at the campsite or on your own portable cookers. Toasted sandwiches, wraps, meat and veggie skewers, DIY pizzas and stews are all easy and healthy options that the kids can get involved in helping to prepare, too.

Bring plenty of entertainment

While the great outdoors is sure to provide ample entertainment on sunny days, if the weather turns, you’ll need some creative activities up your sleeve. Keep children engaged during downtime with books, board games and outdoor toys such as frisbees or kites. As it’s the perfect setting for creative play, encourage nature-themed scavenger hunts or storytelling sessions around the campfire. If you do pack a tablet, save it for movie nights under the stars.

Bring plenty of entertainment - if the weather turns, you’ll need some creative activities up your sleeve. Photo / Getty Images

Safety first

Carry a well-stocked first-aid kit and familiarise yourself with each exit in case of unexpected situations. Safety measures such as childproof locks on cabinets and securing heavy items during transit will also help to prevent accidents, both on and off the road. This is a great opportunity to teach children basic campground safety rules, such as staying close to the campsite, how to interact with strangers and being respectful of wildlife.

Capture memories

Finally, be sure to document all your adventures through photos, videos and journal entries, and encourage children to get creative by making a scrapbook with souvenirs and favourite memories from along the way, such as postcards, leaves, shells, pressed flowers and the like. Along with posting photos of your trip on social media, you can easily create digital or printed photo albums to share with friends and family back home, which are lovely mementos for grandparents.