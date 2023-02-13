The world’s most romantic destinations and adults-only resorts

Tropical North Queensland's The Reef House resort is a romantic adults-only retreat. Photo / Supplied

If love knows no boundaries, then romance should know no borders. Here are nine of our favourite hotels, resorts and adults-only retreats around the globe where it’s easy to fall in love — both with each other and the destination.

Fairmont Queen Elizabeth: Montreal, Canada

No matter what you think about Yoko Ono’s impact on The Beatles, there’s no disputing that her relationship with John Lennon is one of the greatest love stories ever told. After marrying in 1969, the couple eschewed a stereotypical honeymoon for their “Bed-ins for Peace” protests, including a week-long affair at Montreal’s Fairmont Queen Elizabeth hotel. Their suite (room 1742) is also where Lennon famously composed and recorded Give Peace a Chance. If you’re looking to host your own bed-in (protesting optional), there’s no better place than in the room where it all took place. Relics and surprises from the famous couple’s stay can be found throughout the two-bedroom suite, an effect that will leave you wanting to spread your own messages of love and peace.

Budock Vean: Cornwall, United Kingdom

From Stratford-upon-Avon (where Shakespeare courted his future wife) to Notting Hill (from the 1999 Julia Roberts rom-com of the same name), there is no shortage of romantic literary and film sites in the United Kingdom. But one that may not be on your list yet is Cornwall’s Helford River. This is where Daphne du Maurier set her 1941 romantic swashbuckler Frenchman’s Creek. On a kayak tour, guests at the Budock Vean Hotel can discover the very creek where passionate trysts between Lady Dona St Columb and her pirate lover Jean-Benoit Aubery took place. If that’s not swoon-worthy enough, book a massage at the hotel’s natural health spa, or spend your days wandering through the 26 hectares of gardens and parklands that run down to the river.

The Reef House: Palm Cove, Australia

The Reef House in Far North Queensland is a popular wedding and honeymoon venue, in part due to its easy proximity to Cairns (it can be found just 30 minutes north, in Palm Cove) but primarily because it oozes romance. The adults-only resort has just 67 rooms and suites, making it an intimate affair where each couple’s stay is curated by an “escape-planning specialist”. Need rose petals scattered on your bed? No problem. Want to eat a private seafood dinner on the beach? They’ll arrange it. Other options include cocktail-making classes, guided indigenous cultural experiences, and health and wellness classes.

Feynan Ecolodge: Jordan

Jordan was named the Most Romantic Destination in the Middle East at the World Travel Awards 2022, and it’s easy to see why. Safe, welcoming, and affordable, the country is home to truly transcendent experiences, like soaring high above the otherworldly Wadi Rum desert in a hot air balloon. Even Petra — the country’s most well-known tourism destination — takes on an edge of romance at nighttime, when the path to the ancient city is lit by 1800 candles. Candle-flame is also the lighting method of choice at the 26-room Feynan Ecolodge, just two hours away. Set in an idyllic location in the Dana Biosphere Reserve, the off-grid property provides opportunities for cooking lessons with local Bedouins, mountain bike, hike, canyon, or just soaking in the company of your loved one.

Provocateur Hotel: Berlin, Germany

Seductive. Sensual. Provocative: These are the words that best define Berlin’s Provocateur Hotel. Inspired by the burlesque’s golden days in the early 20th century, the 58-room boutique property is designed to envelop the senses with its opulent interiors; we’re talking crystal chandeliers, a 1912 elevator lift, customisable mood lighting, and red velvet everything. It’s also not shy about its ultimate goal. The “Made with l’Amour” package is geared to lovebirds with all the standard couples’ inclusions (roses, sparkling wine, chocolate-covered strawberries) plus some naughtier ones (like a “time to tease” playset). Breakfast is included too if you can, ahem, manage to get out of bed in time.

Buahan Tree Escape: Bali, Indonesia

Set in an untouched part of north Ubud is an adults-only getaway that will make you fall in love with Bali — and with each other. Opened in June 2022, the Buahan Tree Escape immerses its guests in the surrounding nature with its “no walls, no doors” concept, which it calls “The Naked Experience.” (Wink, wink, nudge, nudge.) Each of its 16 bales (villas) have only thin white veil curtains, but you’re unlikely to use them. Regardless of whether you’re lounging in bed with your lover, soaking in the free-standing tub, or taking a dip in your private pool, you’ll have incredible 180-degree panoramic views of the surrounding mountain peaks and lush jungle, along with a soundscape of the nearby river and waterfall.

Vomo Island: Fiji

Let’s be honest. It doesn’t matter how much you love your partner; decision-making on a holiday always has the potential for conflict. And therein lies part of the beauty of going the all-inclusive route — not only are costs clear from the get-go, but the number of decisions you need to make are minimised. Just three hours away from Auckland, Vomo Island Fiji — a resort set on a privately-owned 91ha island — is an expert in delivering romantic all-inclusive experiences. One extra you’ll definitely want to splurge on is the picnic for two, bookable by just one couple per day. You’ll be delivered to your own private island, with a gourmet picnic basket, sun loungers, and drinks in hand. When you’re ready to pack up for the day, just call the resort on your two-way radio, and they’ll whisk you back home. While the resort isn’t adults-only (families are welcome), it does have an adults-only pool, bar, and restaurant area in one of the island’s most scenic locations.

Grand Universe Lucca: Lucca, Italy

If you could write a love song to your partner, what would it sound like? The answer to that question might be found in Lucca, just outside Pisa. The 16th-century Tuscan town is steeped in rich musical history; it’s been the home of many composers, including Giacomo Puccini, who wrote La Boheme and Madam Butterfly. And now, guests at the Grand Universe Lucca can write an opera-worthy long song of their own. During a private session with a professional composer, you’ll write your own piece of music and receive a keepsake of the sheet music. When played, it will undoubtedly keep the romance alive for many years to come.

Aria Hotel: Prague, Czech Republic

In the Czech Republic, May 1 is Labour Day — but strangely, it’s also considered a day of love. In 1836, Czech poet Karel Hynek Mscha penned a verse (“late evening, on the first of May; the twilit May — the time of love”) forever transforming the holiday. It’s now custom to kiss under a blossoming cherry tree on the date and, if you happen to be in Prague, visit the bronze monument of the poet, which can be found in Petrin Gardens. With rows upon rows of flowering spring trees, it’s a time of both celebrating new beginnings and reflecting on treasured years together. All of it can be enjoyed from the Aria Hotel Prague, with its plush suites themed for composers such as Mozart and Beethoven.

QT Hotels: Auckland, Wellington, Queenstown, New Zealand

You’ll have to get in quick for this one - QT Hotels and Resorts New Zealand are in the middle of a “Libido Love” promotion where guests can book a special package for a romantic and, maybe a little raunchy, stay. The hotel company has teamed up with drinks brand No Ugly, offering love potions, spin-the-bottle competitions, playlists designed to set the mood, and other adults-only treats. Only available in February, the one-night Do Not Disturb packages include one night’s stay, sparkling wine and chocolate strawberries on arrival, Love Potion cocktails and No Ugly Libido tonics, a Q The Mood Spotify playlist and other added extras.

