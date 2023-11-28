Voyager 2023 media awards
Looking for New Year travel inspiration? Start with these brand new cruise ships

5 minutes to read
NZ Herald
By Tiana Templeman

From the world’s largest mega-ship to a treasure trove of Disney surprises and a Queen who’s arriving fashionably late, there are some exciting new ships setting sail in 2024, writes Tiana Templeman

Royal Caribbean’s Icon

