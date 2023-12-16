The pool deck and sports deck of the Regent Seven Seas Cruises' Spendor. Photo / Supplied

Get out of your comfort zone, expand your horizons, embrace new destinations, and enjoy the journey on one of these once-in-a-lifetime cruises, writes Tiana Templeman

110 Day World Cruise | Princess Cruises

Step aboard Coral Princess and experience an extraordinary round-trip cruise journey from Sydney that will take you around the world to explore three oceans and more than 40 ports. Starting in the warm waters of the Pacific, you’ll visit Bali and Singapore, then cross the Indian Ocean to reach Colombo in Sri Lanka, before transiting the Suez Canal and travelling onwards to Greece and a cornucopia of marvellous Mediterranean ports. Savour their blue waters and sunshine before you arrive in Scandinavia, then swing through London and Paris and make multiple scenic stops in Iceland. Across the Atlantic, you’ll discover the other Sydney (which is in Canada), then cruise through the Panama Canal and visit Easter Island and Tahiti before arriving back in Sydney, Australia. With plenty of sea days to enjoy along the way, this 110-night world cruise has it.

Priced from NZ$16,591 per person princess.com

See Cairo and Egypt's ancient wonders on a 110-day Princess Cruise. Photo / Getty Images

Astronomy Voyage | Hurtigruten

The stars align for this 11-night round-trip cruise from Bergen, which takes you on a guided journey around the heavens and along Norway’s dramatic coastline. See mountain ranges, fjords and 34 ports, with multiple day trips to entice you ashore. Evenings are set to come alive with the Northern Lights dancing overhead and the enthusiasm of five renowned astronomers who will guide your eyes around the Northern skies above. This journey is timed to make the most of the clear skies that Norway’s winters are famous for. Even better, if you don’t see the Northern Lights, you’ll receive a free five-or six-night Original Coastal Express Classic Voyage so you can try again. Once you’ve experienced the wonders of Norway, you’ll be only too glad to have an excuse to return.

Priced from NZ$5,440 per person. hurtigruten.com

The beautiful Antarctica. Photo / Oscar Farrera

Navigate The World (Away in Wonder) | Regent Seven Seas

Journey across three oceans, around five continents and to 25 countries and nearly 100 ports of call on this decadent five-month voyage of a lifetime between Miami and San Francisco. Sure, the fare isn’t exactly cheap, but you’re going to be on holiday for a long time, plus all your drinks, unlimited shore excursions, Wi-Fi, specialty dining, gratuities and even a valet laundry service so you can look your best are included in the fare with this luxury line. Port highlights include the Antarctic Peninsula, Chilean Fjords, Easter Island, Ho Chi Minh City, Bora Bora, Tokyo, and Canada’s scenic Inside Passage. Your all-suite ship, Seven Seas Mariner, caters for just seven hundred passengers for an intimate and super-luxe world cruise experience. This voyage promises to be as social as it is upmarket.

Priced from NZ$145,020 per person. rssc.com

The Navigate The World cruise with Regent Seven Seas offers a five-month voyage across three oceans, visiting 25 countries and nearly 100 ports. Photo / Supplied

Canada & the Northwest Passage | Viking Ocean Cruises

Begin your luxurious expedition journey in Toronto before travelling through the St. Lawrence Seaway, an ingenious system of canals and locks that will take you from the Atlantic Ocean to Lake Superior, avoiding rapids, dams and the thundering waters of Niagara Falls. From here, you’ll sail to Quebec where national parks, wildlife sightings, and history abound, before heading to Newfoundland and the Labrador Sea where you’ll follow in the footsteps of Vikings and Canada’s First Nations peoples. Greenland’s icy seascapes and rugged mountains beckon as you journey to the Canadian High Arctic and remote bays and inlets. View towering icebergs, expansive icefields, and deep-blue fjords on excursions, and from your ship’s plush lounges. Viking Octantis is dedicated to exploring and luxury in equal measure, proving there’s no need to rough it on an expedition cruise. With a nearly endless supply of daylight hours in this region in the summer, you’ll be able to make the most of the spectacular scenery and the entire journey to the full.

Priced from NZ$37,951 per person. vikingcruises.com.au

Explore the Canadian High Arctic on a Viking Expedition voyage. Photo / Supplied

MSC Grand Voyage | MSC Cruises

Take time to tango in Buenos Aires before setting sail for six days of Brazilian salsa during this 25-night voyage on MSC Lirica from Buenos Aires to Venice. This well-priced voyage takes you along the Brazilian coast with calls at half a dozen ports, including Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, and Maceio. Then, enjoy a relaxing week at sea before indulging in sun, sand and sangria in Spain, pizza in Italy, and a dip in the clear waters of Greece. The final leg of this voyage takes you along the Croatian coast before your journey ends in Marghera near Venice. Lirica may not be the newest ship in the MSC fleet, but it’s got plenty of classic Italian style, plus you’ll get the chance to practice your Italian, German, French and Spanish with the ship’s predominantly international staff and clientele.

Priced from NZ$2,570 per person. msccruises.co.nz

MSC Cruises' MSC Grand Voyage from Buenos Aires to Venice spans 25 nights, featuring destinations like Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, and Maceio, with European stops in Spain, Italy, Greece, and Croatia. Photo / Supplied

Circumnavigation of Tasmania | Coral Expeditions

See the best of Tasmania on this 16-night circumnavigation voyage onboard Coral Discoverer and explore this pristine island’s best and rarely visited National Parks, islands, and harbours. Departing from the Tasmanian capital, you’ll venture beyond the usual ports and have time to fully immerse yourself in Tasmania’s famous wilderness, hike remote trails, sip premium Tasmanian wine, and indulge in sumptuous local produce with excursions at every port included in your fare. Highlights include several days spent hiking the rarely visited World Heritage-listed Port Davey region, a guided tour of Port Arthur, spotting wombats on Maria Island and hiking along Bruny Island’s coastal cliffs. Add a few days pre- or post-cruise in Hobart, and you’ve got the perfect trip.

Priced from NZ$15,298 per person. coralexpeditions.com

Galapagos Cruise | Silversea

This is expedition cruising in five-star style with absolutely everything, even your international airfares from New Zealand and door-to-door transfers, included in the fare. On this 14-night in-depth journey exploring the Galapagos Islands, you’ll visit 27 ports and experience this natural wonderland from the earth, land and sea. This itinerary is best suited to adventure lovers who can make the most of the region’s many excursions, from wildlife spotting on a zodiac trip to kayaking and snorkelling with sea lions, spotting marine iguanas on Punta Espinoza and walking in the footsteps of Charles Darwin. Your ship, Silver Origin, caters to just 100 passengers, making it easy to get to and from shore and maximise your time in this pristine wilderness destination.

Priced from NZ$25,780 per person. silversea.com

Enjoy a 14-night in-depth journey exploring the Galapagos Islands with Silversea. Photo / Getty

In the Wake of Scott & Shackleton: Ross Sea Antarctica | Heritage Expeditions

From Queenstown to the wilds of Antarctica, locally owned and operated Heritage Expeditions will take you across the Ross Sea to one of the planet’s most stunning and remote cruise destinations. The dense pack ice in the Ross Sea only grants access to a handful of ships for a couple of months each year. On this 27-night voyage, you’ll witness Antarctica’s unique sights, sounds, wildlife and incredible landscapes and see Shackleton’s and Scott’s historic huts. You’ll also be one of the few people who have sailed in this part of Antarctica. As a bonus, you’ll also visit Subantarctic Island groups like The Snares and Auckland Islands. Onboard Heritage Adventurer, there’s fine wine and gourmet food to enjoy in between all the once-in-a-lifetime moments of exploration.

Priced from NZ$46,042 per person. heritage-expeditions.com

Explorers Grand Crossing | Oceania Cruises

It’s time for indulgence and luxury onboard Oceania Allura, the brand-new Oceania Cruises’ ship, as it travels from the old world to the new. This 33-night voyage from Rome to New York will have you visiting some of the Mediterranean’s most appealing ports, like Ibiza and Monte Carlo, Valetta in Malta and Barcelona in Spain, and sampling the food, wine and glorious beaches that make this area famous. Oceania Cruises prides itself on having the most delicious cuisine at sea, so you’ll enjoy some fabulous dining onboard as well, with time to make the most of it with multiple sea days sprinkled throughout this itinerary. On this sailing, you’ll also experience Canada before sailing down the east coast of America to visit the ports of Boston and Newport on Rhode Island. Sailing into New York promises to be a grand and fitting finale to this memorable journey.

Priced from NZ$22,030 per person. oceaniacruises.com

Oceania Cruises' Explorers Grand Crossing, aboard the new Oceania Allura ship, is a 33-night voyage from Rome to New York. Photo / Supplied

Iconic Rivers of Europe | Avalon Waterways

This 21-night river cruising extravaganza includes eight countries and more than 17 ports along three of Europe’s most famous rivers, the Rhine, Main and Danube. With this cruise, you’ll arrive in the heart of some of the world’s great cities and visit charming historic towns, cathedrals, and castles. Choose how active or relaxed you want to be with daily activities ranging from biking through vineyards to walking tours, hiking in forests, or wine tastings where the most strenuous exercise you’ll do is raising a glass of fine European wine to your lips. On board your floating five-star accommodation, you’ll have gourmet breakfast, lunches, and dinners provided and a comfortable spot to rest after you’ve spent your days out exploring. Special surprises and outings, like onboard BBQs on the top deck in picturesque cities, concerts in historic palaces and night excursions to castles where you get to wander around (almost) wherever you like, help to create some very special memories. This luxury river cruise encapsulates the joy of going with the flow.

Priced from NZ$16,591 per person. avalonwaterways.co.nz