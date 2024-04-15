Treat yourself to a unique hotel experience in Singapore. Photo / Getty Images

Planning a trip soon? Here are some of this week’s best offers.

Experience Singapore, Thailand, the Mediterranean, Australia, and New Zealand while getting the most out of your budget.

Stay at a unique resort in Singapore

Not all of Singapore is ultra-modern hotels – there’s a charming boutique hotel featuring restored pre-war shop-houses, decorated in old carvings and motifs from the Straits Chinese community, and it’s located in Singapore’s fascinating arts and cultural district. Five nights’ accommodation at Village Hotel Albert Court and return Singapore Airlines fares from New Zealand start at $2705 each, twin-share, and come with daily breakfasts. You’ll also get a ticket to River Wonders and additional tickets to the attraction at half price.

Book by April 26, and travel on selected dates from June 25 through to November 30.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715 or check out hot.co.nz/albert

Look over cliff-side views of the sea and experience five-star luxury at Crest Hotel in Thailand. Photo / Crest Resort & Pool Villas

Experience your first five-star accommodation in Thailand

If you just want to head to a five-star luxurious holiday destination, but you need to be budget-mindful, there are eight nights’ accommodation on offer in the five-star luxurious Crest Resort and Pool Villas, located on Tri-Trang Beach in Thailand. This hotel is cliff-side with sweeping sea views, daily breakfasts, and a free shuttle service to nearby Patong. Book by April 30, and you’ll also receive a Phi Phi Island Tour. Priced from $700 each, for two adults travelling together, there are selected travel dates to choose from between May 21 and September 10. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Flight Centre, freephone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz

Get a chance to visit Florence through the 10-day Grand Western Mediterranean cruise.

Embark on a great Mediterranean cruise

A 10-day Grand Western Mediterranean cruise departs from Rome and will sail you to Florence and on to Genoa, before travelling into French waters and the ports of Spain, such as Barcelona, Cartagena, and Mallorca. Priced from $2371 each, twin-share, for a Princess Standard fare, this cruise departs on April 11 next year (2025). Flights from New Zealand to Rome are additional.

Contact: Princess Cruises, freephone 0800 780 717 or check out princess.com

Indulge on a luxurious beach trip at Australia's InterContinental Hayman Island Resort.

Swim at the best beach resort in Australia

Right in the heart of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, InterContinental Hayman Island Resort, the beauty of The Whitsunday Islands unfolds for the guests of this luxurious location. Spend four nights in a King Classic Room with daily breakfasts, priced from $1939 each. You’ll receive a complimentary upgrade on arrival, early check in and late check out when available, free Wi-Fi and a US$100 Hotel Credit to use during your stay. Book by April 30. Travel between May 17 and June 6 or between June 13 and 27. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 951 655 or check out travel-associates.co.nz

Embark on a cruise and explore New Zealand's best beaches.

Join the Pacific Explorer cruise and tour New Zealand

Explore New Zealand’s own island escape, where the beaches seem infinite, and the sea laps the shores at every township and quiet settlement. Departing from Auckland in late July, Pacific Explorer sails northward to the Bay of Islands, its passengers all organised for several outings, including a lunch cruise from Russell, a stroll in the Waipoua Forest and a cultural encounter at Manea Footprints of Kupe. Priced from $598 each, twin share, flights to Auckland to join this cruise are additional. The trip is from July 24 to 28.

Contact: P&O Cruises Australia, freephone 0800 78 0716 or check out pocruises.co.nz

