Take a day trip to Urupukapuka Island on a Bay of Islands day trip. Photo / Northland

BAY DREAMING

Make the seaside town of Paihia your base for exploring the beautiful Bay of Islands, with a three-night stay at Sea Spray Suites. Priced from $365pp, twin-share, for travel between February 7 and March 4, or March 12 to 31, this holiday package comes with an Otehei Bay, Urupukapuka Island day trip by ferry. The island is a tranquil haven for native birdlife and has safe and secluded beaches, perfect for swimming. There's also a licensed cafe and kayak-hire. Travel from April 1 is priced from $279pp, twin-share.

Contact: House of Travel on 0800 713 715 or hot.co.nz/bayofislands

WALK OF WONDERS

Book a discounted, four-day Walk the Queen Charlotte Track trip with Intrepid Travel, departing on February 4, to discover excluded bays, coves and native forests, visit the historic site of Meretoto (Ship Cove), kayak in the Endeavour Inlet, and learn the history of the South Island from an expert local guide. Prices now start from $1607pp, twin-share, discounted from $1785. Accommodation, transport and some meals and activities are included. This trip involves plenty of walking over varied terrain, so is best suited to travellers with a good level of mobility.

Contact: your own travel agent or Intrepid Travel on 0800 600 610 or intrepidtravel.com/nz/new-zealand/walk-queen-charlotte-track-137632

FOODIES' DELIGHT

Pamper someone special with a lastminute one-night stay in a Premium Room at The Marlborough, with wine tastings, pre-dinner cocktails and canapes and a three-course dinner included. Wake to birdsong and a full breakfast in The Orangery, looking into the hotel's gardens. Priced from $1950 per night for two people, the Premium Room comes with a complimentary mini-bar, and all onsite activities are available to guests. Book now for stays this month only.

Contact: The Marlborough on (03) 570 5700, reservations@themarlborough. co.nz or themarlborough.co.nz/copyof-book-specials

ISLAND HIDEAWAY

Book seven luxurious nights at Qualia situated on the northernmost part of Queensland's Hamilton Island, surrounded by the natural wonder of the Great Barrier Reef and offering views across the Coral Sea and Whitsundays. Priced from $6695pp, your accommodation is in a Windfall Pavilion Room and the package includes daily breakfasts, Wi-Fi, a poolside dinner with a bottle of French champagne, a 24-hour chauffeur service and complimentary use of an electric golf buggy. Book by January 25, for stays between June 3 and 15, July 7 to 12 or14 to 22, or July 30 to August 18. Airfares to Australia are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates on 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz/accommodation/hamilton-island/qualia-great-barrierreef-15434148

TAKE IT EASY

Relax in Rarotonga with return Air New Zealand airfares from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch, starting at $1439pp, twin-share, for travel from Auckland, and five nights at Edgewater Resort and Spa. Travel from Wellington and Christchurch is priced from $1599pp, twinshare. Return transfers between Rarotonga airport and the resort, tropical breakfast every morning, two cocktails and a $60 Premium Wi-Fi Credit for your room are included. Book by January 30, travel from July 25 to September 22.

Contact: Flight Centre on 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz/product/15341298 for travel from Auckland, flightcentre.co.nz/product/15341367 from Wellington, and flightcentre.co.nz/ product/15341436 from Christchurch.