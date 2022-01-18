Taupō ticks all the boxes for a laid-back family getaway. Photo / Love Taupo

Summer in Taupō with its shimmering lake and the mighty peaks of Tongariro National Park shaping the horizon, ticks all the boxes for a laid-back family getaway, writes Ceana Priest

There's always a relaxed vibe about Taupō in summer; families sprawled on the sandy shores of the nation's largest lake, kids diving off pontoons and floatplanes circling lazily above, taking in the sights.

Yet, despite its mellow appearance, there's a thriving cluster of fabulous eateries to top up your caffeine levels at, galleries to poke around in, and plenty of thermal baths to decompress in. Youngsters will enjoy grabbing a ride on the miniature train chugging around Tongariro Domain, and visiting the ever-popular Huka Falls.

It doesn't matter how many times you see it; it's still a crowd-pleaser as 220,000 litres of water per second squeezes through a narrow rock chasm before erupting over an 11m-high waterfall. If you need to grab a dose of nature while visiting this bustling township, here are five places to explore with the family this summer.

It doesn't matter how many times you see it, ever-popular Huka Falls never disappoints. Photo / Juergen Wallstabe

Rangatira and Whakamoenga Points | Acacia Bay South

Volcanic rocks jutting out in the lake provide the launching pad for manu bombs or more sedate picnics overlooking the tranquil shoreline. The dramatic geological formations also tempt local anglers to dangle a line, hopeful of snaring a wily trout.

Allow about 30 minutes with youngsters to walk to the further Whakamoenga Point rocks, and make sure you slip, slop, slap and wrap as there's no shade. Sailing boats and kayaks glide by heading to the towering 14m-high Ngatoroirangi Mine Bay Māori Rock Carvings by master carver Matahi Whakataka-Brightwell.

Need to know: Follow Acacia Bay Rd until the Private Access sign (near the third car park you'll pass), where there is plenty of roadside parking. Only accessible for walking. Dogs on leads.

Volcanic rocks jutting out into the lake at Rangatira Point provide the launching pad for manu bombs. Photo / Love Taupo

Otumuheke Stream Hot-pools | Spa Thermal Park

The colliding waters of the thermal Otumuheke Stream and the chilly Waikato River provide a soothing balm for families after a day of adventures. It's a popular drawcard for locals and tourists to splash around in the mingling waters and find their perfect "natural hot tub" temperature.

The area underwent a major refurbishment in late 2018 and has gone from a rustic gem to a busy destination. Visit earlier in the day if you don't fancy jumping in with the masses. There are plenty of viewing platforms from which to survey the landscape for family members who aren't keen to dip their toes.

Need to know: From Spa Thermal Park, follow the footpath down to the Waikato River for 10 minutes. Accessible for walking, buggies and bikes. Dogs on leads. Toilet and changing facilities available.

Opepe Northern Loop | SH5 Napier Taupō Highway

There are plenty of enormous trees to peer up into, clamber over and even ones with dark holes in their trunks to climb through - if the kids are brave enough. This 40-minute-long adventure is close to town and provides some respite during hot summer days.

The undulating trail passes through a mature podocarp forest with wizened trees that survived the area's extensive fires and logging. Keep an eye out for the nearly 30m-high rimu, which is listed on the New Zealand Notable Trees register.

Need to know: Opepe Scenic and Historic Reserve is 17km from Taupō on the Napier Taupō Highway SH5. Suitable for walking. Dogs on leads.

Waipahihi Botanical Gardens | Waipahihi

This peaceful oasis is the result of more than five decades of hard graft by volunteers. Exploding in colour during October and November, the gardens have rare alpine plants, rhododendrons and camellias to admire. But, even if you miss the best flowering period, heading here with a picnic to soak up the lake and volcanic peak views is still a must-do.

There are plenty of trails meandering through the stands of native trees and ferns to explore. But, if you feel particularly lazy, there's a 2km drivable loop. The reserve is part of the Toyota Kiwi Guardians programme, so keep an eye out for the guardian post to claim your wooden adventurer medal.

Need to know: Access is from the corner of Shepherd Rd and Hyde Ave. Suitable for walking, buggies, wheelchairs and bikes. Dogs on leads.

The peaceful oasis that is Waipahihi Botanical Gardens is the result of more than five decades of hard graft by volunteers. Photo / Waipahihi Botanical Gardens

Mapara Walkway Glow-worms | Acacia Bay

This isn't a big adventure, but time it right, and it could be a highlight of your stay in Taupō. The small glow-worm grotto comes alive with tiny shining orbs each night. The short walkway is pretty enough during the day but visit at night for the illuminated dangling threads of the glow-worm. Don't forget a torch to navigate the steps and small boardwalk along the 20-minute return walk.

Need to know: The walkway joins Brunette Drive and Mapara Rd. Safest parking on Brunette Drive. Only accessible for walking. Dogs on leads.

