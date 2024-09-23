Embark on a Grand European Tour with World Travellers. Enjoy an unforgettable 15-day journey from Amsterdam to Budapest, spanning the best of Europe as you trace the Rhine, Main, and Danube Rivers onboard a Viking river cruise. Admire breathtaking Rhine Valley vistas from the ramparts of a 900-year-old castle, sample the culinary delights of Austria’s picturesque Wachau Valley, and immerse yourself in the elegant art of the Viennese waltz. Explore the historic Melk Benedictine Abbey and delve into the compelling World War II history of Nuremberg.

Indulge your senses on this voyage of a lifetime, soaking up everything from the windmill-dotted waterways of Holland to the stunning landscapes of Hungary. With engaging encounters at every bend, this itinerary promises an enriching and immersive experience that will stay with you long after your journey ends. From AU$12,995 (NZ$14,173) per person twin share in a Veranda Stateroom. Fly free. Terms and conditions apply. Departure date is November 11, 2025. Contact World Travellers, call 0800 777 730 or visit worldtravellers.co.nz

The view from a veranda suite in the grand European cruise.

Unwind in Vanuatu

Make the most of your Vanuatu getaway and stay at the Iririki Island Resort & Spa. From the moment you catch the ferry over to Iririki, you know you are in for a relaxing holiday. Set amongst spectacular landscapes, this paradise is only a five-minute ferry from Port Vila. House of Travel has a six-night package starting from $1599 per person, share twin. This includes return economy class airfares flying Solomon Airlines from Auckland, 6 nights’ accommodation, return Port Vila airport transfers, buffet breakfast daily, 1 free night, free W-Fi and a free Market and Harbour Cruise or Snorkel Tour or Sunset Tour, per person, per stay. Valid for sale until September 30, 2024, unless sold out prior. Travel dates are November 2-29, 2024 and February 1 - March 31, 2025. Contact House of Travel, call 0800 713 715, visit hot.co.nz/iriki or see your HoT travel agent.

Dive into pristine waters at Iririki Island Resort & Spa.

Explore the Mediterranean aboard the Sun Princess

Discover the best of the Mediterranean aboard the brand-new Sun Princess by Princess Cruises. Depart on your 21-day adventure from Barcelona and set sail towards Gibraltar, Marseille, and La Spezia. After a visit to Upper Rock, Notre-Dame de la Garde and, of course, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, venture to Naples, Sicily, and Crete. Explore Pompeii, Mt Etna, and the Palace of Knossos before the second half of your trip to Istanbul, Mykonos, Athens, Santorini, Kotor, Corfu, Sicily and then back to Barcelona. Exploring the Mediterranean is made easy on Sun Princess.

Priced from $5389 per person, share twin for a Princess Standard fare, which includes standard dining, accommodation, and entertainment. Flights are additional. Cruise departs Barcelona, Spain on June 7, 2025. Prices are correct at the time of print and are subject to change. Visit princess.com for up-to-date pricing. Contact: Princess Cruises, call 0800 780 717 or visit princess.com

All aboard the brand new Sun Princess by Princess Cruises. Photo / Princess Cruises

Fall in love with Japan

Discover the stunning cherry blossom of Japan on a 12-night fly, stay and cruise holiday with My Cruises, including a Bonus Value of $2000. This unmissable package includes return international flights to Japan, a 2-night hotel stay to explore the city of Tokyo, a 10-night Cherry Blossom Japan cruise from Tokyo onboard MSC Belissima and a host of onboard perks including dining across a range of complimentary venues, entertainment including live music and performances, all port taxes and charges, prepaid gratuities and more. This exclusive package is valued at $6790 per person and costs from just $5790 per person ex Auckland. Additional charges may apply for Christchurch. Book by September 30, 2024. Sailing date is April 2, 2025. All prices are based on twin share accommodation and are subject to change and availability at the time of booking. Seasonal and weekend surcharges may apply. Terms and conditions apply. Contact a My Cruises Holiday Expert on 0800 110 179 or see MyCruises.co.nz.