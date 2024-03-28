Glenorchy Lagoon Walkway: Views of Mt Earnslaw at the top of the lake. Photo / Camp Glenorchy

There’s nothing to warm the cockles like a brisk walk around Wakatipu. Though Queenstown thrives on ski and summer crowds, the autumn season offers an understated appeal for walkers – you might even get a moment to yourself to marvel at the views.

These seven walks might not be the most challenging tracks in the Southern Lakes, but these misty, mellow meanders come into their own in the shoulder season.

Each has a different character and is within a 45-minute drive of Camp Street, central Queenstown.

Ranging from one to four hours with low to moderate inclines, they are perfect for a morning or day walk with the family.

Back towards Queenstown and the 12 Mile Delta from Bob's Cove Lookout. Photo / Creative Commons

Bob’s Cove Lookout

1 hour return

A secret beach for all seasons.

The walk from Bob’s Cove follows a schist-blue shoreline under beech and yellowing poplar trees. At under an hour, there’s a lot of scenic reward for little effort.

Although the cove offers opportunity to extend to the 12 Mile Delta trail, for most the objective is picnic point – a scramble to a 385m lookout. This rocky outcrop is opposite the Walter Peak station and the path of the SS Earnslaw, with views down the lake towards the Remarkables.

There’s an old lime kiln and a pier that in summer is full of swimmers perfecting “manu” dive bombs. This time of the year the chilly waters are only for the bravest.

The Moke Lake track in fresh winter snow. Photo / Lucia King-Smith

Moke Lake Loop Walk

2-3 hour loop

Queenstown’s heart-shaped lake, less visited.

The drive to Lake Moke is a bit exposed but the trail itself is a mellow meander around the U-shaped lake. Start from either the wetlands carpark or the DoC campsite. The aptly named Wedge Peak juts out into the lake to offer the perfect scenic lookout at roughly the half-way point, opposite Moke Lake campground.

Hemmed in by Ben Lomond and Mt Hanley, the easy waterside walk is surrounded by mountains and beech forest and feels far removed from central Queenstown, not 20 minutes drive away.

The 8km loop walk around Lake Hayes provides mountain views galore. Photo / Getty Images

Lake Hayes Walkway

2 - 3 hours

Locals’ favourite loop.

The cauldron-like Lake Hayes changes with the seasons. Fortunately, the well-maintained trail is suitable for all weather. Sometimes a mirror of calm, sometimes a wind trap – bring your layers on this easy, but bracing loop track. The trail is open to cyclists and dogs on leads.

Some steep drops, particularly on the west shore beneath slope hill, so keep children and pets close.

Glenorchy Lagoon Walkway

1-2 hours loop

Duckboards to Paradise.

Boardwalks lead through willow and kowhai groves into the wetlands. The low valley provides a window at every turn, with views up the Rees and Dart valleys. Look out for the Kakīānau black swans. At the end of the short loop is a pool with uninterrupted views of Earnslaw / Pikirakatahi.

On the way to the intimidating alpine Routeburn Track, this stroll couldn’t be more different – with precisely zero elevation on wooden walkways and doable with a keepcup of warm coffee to hand.

A photographer chasing autumn gold on Queenstown's Arrow River.

Arrow Gorge Track to Norman Smith Bridge

2 hours return

Autumn Gold.

Starting from the historic Bush Creek huts and the Arrowtown green carpark, head uphill from the 4X4 access following the irrigation pipe. The well-made Gorge’s Track gets progressively wilder the further you follow it. Watch out for steep drops, below is the 4X4 safari trail and modern-day prospectors sifting the waters for nuggets.

Eventually, the valley will lead you to the Norman Smith Bridge, this is your turnaround point.

A more adventurous alternative to a stroll along the Arrow River track.





Queenstown Hill

2-3 hours return

Peak classic.

Starting from Belfast Terrace close to central Queenstown, unsurprisingly the Queenstown Hill track begins with a steep incline. Stick with the 1.5km climb through the forest - keep an eye out for the fairy houses - and you will be rewarded with spectacular views above the treeline. The summit of Te Tapunui offers views over Arthurs Point and out to Wakatipu and is walkable all year round, though take care in cold or snowy conditions.

Views of Cecil Peak and the TSS Earnslaw on an autumnal Lake Wakatipu.

Jack’s Point Track

4 hours one way, Kelvin Peninsula to Jack’s Point

Around the hill, not far away.

On the other side of Peninsula Hill, Jack’s Point is sandwiched between views of the lake and the Remarkables. As a coastal walk, around the lake from Queenstown, the Jack’s Point Track is a long secluded stretch. Despite dramatic views of the Bayonets and Cecil Peak, is a gentle, undulating route, popular with cyclists.