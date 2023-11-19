A Mediterranean odyssey with MSC Cruises

Venice, Italy: domes of famous churches and St Mark's Campanile seen from Venetian Lagoon

Revel in some of the world’s most magical Mediterranean destinations on board a world-class MSC Cruise.

WESTERN MEDITERRANEAN

With an impressive fleet of 22 state-of-the-art ships, MSC Cruises is renowned for its commitment to providing top-notch service and creating extraordinary memories for every passenger, evident in its award-winning family programmes. The illustrious history and expertise of this cruise leader, combined with its modern, user-friendly on-board technology, and best-in-class sustainability initiatives all serve to make its many and varied destinations come to vibrant life – never more true than in the Western Mediterranean. An intoxicating blend of history, culture and natural beauty, this region, characterised by its crystal waters, vibrant coastal cities and diverse culture, is a haven for travellers seeking the perfect balance between relaxation and exploration. The buzzing hub of Barcelona, where many MSC sailings depart from, is an opportunity to revel in this city’s architectural showstoppers, delicious tapas and hard-to-beat lively atmosphere. Other ports of call in Spain provide more enriching experiences, as do the glamorous cities of the French Riviera and the colourful villages of the Italian Riviera. The Western Med is also where you’ll find the gateways to the celebrated destinations of Florence and Rome. But there are many more choices to cruise to in this dreamy part of the world – including ports at Portugal, Sicily, Malta and Morocco – making it a true feast for the senses, a captivating blend of old-world charm and modern sophistication. And, of course, all done in style on an MSC Cruise. Find your perfect Western Mediterranean cruise at www.mscruises.co.nz or talk to your travel agent today.

Barcelona: As one of the busiest ports in the Mediterranean, Barcelona is a bustling seaside city that certainly knows how to entertain its crowds. Here you can indulge in some truly excellent cuisine, marvel at the architectural feats of Antoni Gaudi – the Sagrada Familia has to be seen to be believed – and soak up the rich culture of art and history of the city, including Museu Picasso. Barcelona never disappoints.

Marseille: Nestled along the breathtaking shores of the French Riviera, you’ll discover Marseille. This port city exudes a distinctive blend of raw authenticity and elegant allure, evident in its intricate network of winding streets and well-preserved historical structures. A stone’s throw away from Marseille’s charming cafes and the lively Vieux Port, you’ll encounter a wealth of other enchanting cities. Explore Aix-en-Provence, renowned as the birthplace of the great artist Cézanne, or immerse yourself in the timeless splendour of Avignon, where history comes alive in every corner.

Genoa: The picturesque port city of Genoa serves as the entry point to Italy’s glamorous Riviera. Stroll through its enchanting, meandering medieval streets, explore the historical charm of Piazza Matteotti, and marvel at the splendid collection of 16th and 17th-century architectural feats. Genoa’s rich maritime legacy is vividly displayed in the form of La Lanterna, a historic lighthouse constructed in 1543. Venturing beyond the city’s borders, one can discover a series of charming coastal towns, where pastel-coloured gems like Portofino await to captivate visitors with their romantic ambience.

EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN

The riches of the Eastern Mediterranean are brought into glorious view on a world-class MSC Cruise. As you revel in the top-notch cuisine, unwind in stylish cabins, or indulge in exciting entertainment at sea, you’ll soon be primed and ready to soak up some truly fascinating ports of call. And the Eastern Mediterranean abundantly delivers. Steeped in history, this region is where Western civilisation was birthed. With cities dating back to Ancient Greek and Roman Empires, you’ll be immersed in a cultural wonderland as you take to the tranquil waters of the Adriatic and Aegean Seas. Whether it’s the Byzantine beauty of Venice, the atmospheric walled city of Dubrovnik in Croatia, the historic monuments of Athens, or the paradise-made-real allure of the Greek Islands, you’ll be pinching yourself at every turn. Returning to your ship means comfort and world-class care and the heartening knowledge that MSC’s sustainability measures are working hard to keep this part of the world, and everywhere it travels to, as pristine as possible. State-of-the-art wastewater systems, a reduction in carbon intensity, noise reduction and introducing cleaner fuels are just some of the measures being undertaken as a statement of MSC’s commitment to the planet. MSC’s new cruise ships are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible at sea, so that the possibilities of a life-changing cruise can be yours now and into the future. Choose your ideal Eastern Mediterranean cruise at www.mscruises.co.nz. or talk to your travel agent today.

Dubrovnik: Situated on the southern coast of Croatia, overlooking the Adriatic Sea, the city of Dubrovnik is a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site. This enchanting spot features a beautifully preserved 16th-century old town and picturesque limestone streets. Explore the architectural beauty of the Gothic-Renaissance Rector’s Palace or take a leisurely stroll along the ancient clifftop walls that encircle the city. Venturing beyond the city’s historic heart, you’ll encounter a wealth of natural wonders, including some of the world’s most captivating caves.

Athens: Reached from the nearby port of Piraeus, Athens is a city steeped in history. This ancient metropolis, nestled in the heart of Greece, is a living testament to its rich cultural heritage. Explore the Acropolis, an iconic symbol of classical civilisation, and wander through Plaka’s charming streets, where traditional tavernas beckon with mouth-watering cuisine. Discover archaeological treasures in the National Archaeological Museum and bask in the city’s vibrant energy in Syntagma Square. A city offering a remarkable blend of antiquity and modernity.

Venice: Venice, a destination of pure romance, is nothing short of an artisan’s masterpiece. This city, ingeniously constructed upon 118 small islands, is interwoven by intricate canals and gracefully poised within a shallow lagoon in the Adriatic Sea. Recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Venice abounds in beauty. From the iconic gondolas gliding along the canals to the ancient marble palaces and the stunning architecture, such as St. Mark’s Basilica and the Palazzo Contarini del Bovolo, the city offers so many splendours.

ON BOARD

Award-winning family programmes

As a family-owned company, the needs of family are at the heart of an MSC Cruise experience. From family dining options and specially developed interactive shore excursions designed to keep both adults and children engaged, to onboard entertainment and kids clubs, and even a whole day of family fun dedicated to LEGO activities, all family members, children, tweens, teens and parents are in for a treat.

MSC Yacht Club

Elevate your cruising experience to indulgent new heights with the optional MSC Yacht Club experience. You’ll be given a range of exclusive privileges, including butler service 24 hours, discounted spa treatments, premium buffet, live music at the Top Sail Lounge, among many other luxurious treats. Unparalleled comfort and sensational service will take your cruise to the next level.

Cruise dining and drink packages

If food is a priority, you’re spoiled for choice aboard an MSC Cruise. Choose from one to unlimited special dining add-on experiences to open up a world of culinary wonder at sea. Specialty restaurants from Asian to French cuisine, succulent steak houses and seafood extravaganzas are yours for the choosing. Drink packages, too, give you options to partake in a wide selection of premium and international wines and cocktails, depending on your preferences.





