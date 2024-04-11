Eight great ways to see France by ship. Photo / Getty Images

With the Paris Olympics approaching, there’s never been a better time to plan a trip to France and you should extend your stay with a river cruise, writes Tiana Templeman

It’s time to get inspired with these fabulous French cruise sojourns that will have you doing everything from truffle-hunting, exploring battlefields and rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous on the French Riviera.

Paris and the Heart of Normandy | Viking River Cruises

On this round-trip Viking River cruise from Paris, you’ll spend seven memorable nights cruising one of the country’s most famous waterways on a varied all-inclusive itinerary that takes in the World War II history of Normandy’s beaches, the Gothic architecture of Rouen and the medieval castles of Les Andelys. You’ll also have the chance to stroll through the gardens at Claude Monet’s home, where you can view the bridge in his famous lily pond paintings. This epic journey through France combines an appealing mix of history, art, cuisine and the traditions of France’s most captivating countryside.

Priced from NZ$7788 pp twin share. vikingrivercruises.com

The cruise that takes in the World War II history of Normandy’s beaches begins and ends in Paris.

France Intensive Voyage | Azamara Cruises

Step aboard Azamara Quest for an all-inclusive nine-night journey along the French Riviera, with a few other European highlights included as a bonus. After embarking in Barcelona, you’ll set sail for France and take in Port Vendres with its Iron Age and Roman history, go on a day trip to Provence to sample the region’s famous food and wine and soak up the atmosphere in St Tropez, where the beautiful people come to see and be seen. On arrival in Nice, fine art museums and laneways beckon, followed by a dip in the Mediterranean in Ajaccio in Corsica. Your cruise ends in Rome, where you can bid goodbye to France and enjoy a taste of La Dolce Vita (the sweet life).

Priced from NZ$3686 pp twin share. azamara.com

French Escapade: Paris to the Riviera | Tauck

Begin your 13-night cruise adventure with dinner at the famous Brasserie Fouquet’s on the Champs-Elysees and enjoy two days exploring Paris in style before you take the TGV train to Lyon, where you’ll board Tauck’s MS Emerald for a trip down the Rhone and Saone Rivers. This river cruise takes in the vineyards which produce some of the world’s most celebrated wines and makes the most of the picturesque French countryside. Along the way, you’ll travel to towns with ancient Roman heritage and stroll along their cobblestone lanes. All meals, drinks and excursions are covered in your fare and there are included tours, like an evening spent at a restored chateau and lunch with a local family at a farm in the Camargue.

From NZ$13,911 pp twin share. tauck.com.au

Active and Discovery on the Seine | Avalon Waterways

Go bike riding through vineyards, canoe through medieval canals, and learn how to make cocktails at the Palais Benedictine, home of the famous herbal liqueur of the same name, on this eight-night round-trip sailing from Paris to Normandy. An overnight stay in Paris is a memorable start to your journey before you travel along the Seine River to Conflans, Vernon, Rouen, Caudebec, and Le Havre. If you love to stay active on holiday but also enjoy the finer things in life, like France’s famous food and wine, this sailing is the perfect choice. Plenty of delights await you onboard as well, with luxurious accommodation, delicious meals, and wine with lunch and dinner included in your fare.

From NZ$5680 pp twin share. avalonwaterways.co.nz

Savour Europe | Regent Seven Seas Cruises

This all-inclusive 10-night round-trip ocean cruise from Southampton in the United Kingdom kicks off with a few days in the Netherlands and Belgium before Seven Seas Navigator arrives in France. You’ll spend a day in Dunkirk, then dock for two nights at the picturesque port of Honfleur for an in-depth exploration of the surrounding area. From here, you’re perfectly placed to take day trips to Paris, visit Rouen or stroll around one of the prettiest port towns in France. The next morning, you’ll arrive in Cherbourg to take in the town’s rich maritime history, then continue to Saint-Malo for day trips through Brittany or to Mont St Michel.

From NZ$7901 pp twin share. rssc.com

Honfleur boasts a historic harbour that has been a source of inspiration for artists throughout the centuries.

Charter a boat or a luxury barge | Le Boat

Whether you love cruising as a couple or as part of a group, a boat or barge charter is a “choose your own adventure” where you can go as you please. Le Boat has a range of boats and barges to suit different types of travellers and budgets. As for itineraries and things to do, you have the waterways of France to choose from and the option to do whatever you wish on this do-it-yourself adventure. You could tour France’s battlegrounds with a historian, enjoy a wine-tasting extravaganza in Bordeaux, explore ancient castles and palaces, go truffle hunting or simply enjoy the view while you cruise.

From NZ$1200 for seven nights per boat. leboat.com.au

Grand France | Uniworld Boutique River Cruises

Featuring some of France’s most famous destinations, such as Paris, Normandy, Burgundy and Provence, this grand itinerary sails along three rivers over 14 nights. It’s the ideal journey for couples with different interests thanks to a comprehensive and varied itinerary with excursions such as a tour of the secret apartments at Versailles Palace or Monet’s gardens, foodie adventures, or a war history tour of Normandy’s beaches. With an all-inclusive price, there’s no more to pay unless you’re tempted to buy souvenirs or indulge in France’s famous cuisine. Bicycles and Nordic walking sticks are available onboard and free to use if you would like to explore independently during the trip.

From NZ$11,068 pp twin share. uniworld.com

Visit Claude Monet's home and stroll through his gardens, which served as inspiration for his famous lily pond paintings.

Champagne Cruise | European Waterways

Taste the history in every glass on this six-night French river cruise that’s a dream come true for food and wine lovers. As you sail along the River Marne on Kir Royale, the newest addition to the fleet, you’ll drop into renowned Champagne houses and explore the region that’s famous for the wine that shares its name. Highlights include a tour of Moet & Chandon, the renowned Champagne house founded in 1743, where you’ll be treated to an exclusive tour of its labyrinth-like cellars and a private tasting. Near the boutique grand cru winery of Frerejean Freres, you’ll learn how viticulturists grow the grapes that make champagne, followed by lunch in the salon of a local wine-growing family. And don’t forget the scenery, which is so stunning that it inspired artists like Renoir to capture its beauty.

From NZ$14,500 pp twin share. europeanwaterways.com

Sail along the picturesque River Marne aboard Kir Royale, the newest addition to the fleet of European Waterways.



