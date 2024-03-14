These travel must-haves will transform a red eye in economy into a luxury flight. Photo / 123rf

Keep clear of any flight fear, dehydrated skin or much-dreaded boredom on your next long-haul flight with these need-to-know travel hacks, writes Megan Watts

Nothing quite tows the line of chic and chaos like a long-haul flight.

The ever-ironic dichotomy of glamorous overseas travel and claustrophobic airplane seats is one that poses a unique problem: what to pack.

More often than not we spend days — if not weeks — curating wardrobes for a pending vacation. But why is it that we are overly prepared for our destination and not at all prepared for the journey?

Pillow, please?

Not just an accessory to your well-pondered airport ensemble, the neck pillow is an absolute must on long-haul flights. Middle seat or not, this comfort necessity shouldn’t be ignored when perusing the duty-free stores for reads and bargains. It will really transform your journey from “I didn’t sleep a wink” to “I was out like a light”. Plus, arriving at your destination fresh and well-rested is crucial for starting your holiday off on the right foot.

Hydration station

Dehydration is a common byproduct of air travel and this affects our skin, stamina and overall wellbeing. So when it comes to taking to the skies, one should always be armed with a bottle of water — whether it be your empty go-to water bottle from home that you fill up in the terminal or a bottle purchased at the airport. To up the ante — and for maximum hydration — grab some electrolytes while you’re waiting for your flight. They’ll also strengthen your immunity while jet-setting.

Your emotional support water bottle is a must when travelling abroad.

Shade from the haters

Undoubtedly during long-haul flights, there’s always at least one passenger who is trigger-happy with the light switch. Upon boarding, they flick on the overhead light and it glares throughout the flight, avoiding death stares in their ignorance. It’s an unspoken no-no in flight culture and seemingly always has one oblivious participant. This is why it is good to be prepared. Block out the light (and the haters) with an eye mask. It will save you some zeds on your trip and ensure your rest is a dish best-served dark.

In-the-sky skincare

We have long been privy to the trials and tribulations of airplane air on our skin. On top of the dreaded blotchiness that pops up thanks to recycled cabin air’s lack of moisture, the high altitude means you have less blood flow to your skin. In short, you just can’t win. But don’t let the dry air get you down. Pack your carry-on with some travel-size (100ml) moisturisers and serums to keep your skin happy, hydrated and epidermally prepped for the long haul.

A pair of earphones will come in clutch on that long haul. Photo / Getty Images

In-flight entertainment

Everybody knows that five hours into a long-haul flight, you’ve ticked off all of the films you haven’t seen, you’re experiencing the claustrophobia of cabin fever, and you can’t shake off the hatred aimed at obnoxious travellers (see above for nervy light flicker). This is when alternative entertainment makes its debut. Whether you’re an “earphones in, world out” traveller or a sucker for a good read, you always need to prepare for boredom at 40,000 feet. Download those self-help podcasts, pack that spicy romance novel and buy a sudoku puzzle book (and a pen) to keep the brain churning.

