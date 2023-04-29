A TikTok post from a US traveller breaking down the must-knows of air travel etiquette has ignited a debate about how to travel responsibly and respectfully on an aircraft.

Ben Keenan of @ivebentraveling, who’s amassed more than 82,000 followers on TikTok with travel opinion videos and reactions, has asserted some strong thoughts about what makes for appropriate behaviour. After receiving more than 110,000 views on the original clip last year, the TikTok influencer resurfaced the video while engaging with a follower. His reposted video currently has more than 350,000 views.

Keenan notes it’s important to be polite to flight attendants when they’re welcoming passengers to the plane, because they’re not paid for that time. He also suggests it’s a way to receive better treatment while flying, saying it could help passengers avoid being on the emergency help “shortlist”.

He also says passengers should not, under any circumstances, “take off your shoes or socks” when sitting in their seats. While some travellers might feel this is key to prioritising comfort, Keenan strongly objects.

The TikToker adds a second thought, saying, “I shouldn’t have to say this but I feel like it’s necessary for some of you ... you are not going to change your baby’s diaper in the seats either.”

Keenan suggests watching out for the flight attendants as they move through the aisles, especially when they’re wheeling past trolleys filled with food and drink. Keeping elbows, knees and feet neatly tucked in the seating area is key to staying polite.

In more of a tip than a rule, he proposes that pre-selecting a seat based on the type of flyer you are can make a flight more comfortable for everyone involved. He points to a few unspoken rules that he says are key to gelling with your neighbours on a flight, such as knowing which armrest you can claim and only falling asleep in the right seat.

“If you’re in the aisle seat you need to be prepared to stand up multiple times during the flight ... you truly should not be a sleeper.”

Similarly, he says bringing headphones is a must for every traveller, as there’s no guarantee the plane will be a quiet place.

He attempts to put one of the most divisive points of plane etiquette to rest too. He says that slowly reclining your seat is OK, provided you’ve checked to see that the passenger behind you is not leaning forward or using the attached tray table. Keenan also shares unpleasant experiences of being hit in the head by the seats of other travellers when they’ve reclined too eagerly.

“Do you know how many times I’ve been smashed in the head by somebody who just aggressively leans back?”

Odorous food is another big no, as is clapping for landing and not paying attention when opening overhead bins.

Some commenters expressed agreement. One said, “This should be in the pre-flight announcement.”

Another suggested, “I would quite literally exclusively fly with an airline that enacts all of these.”

However, others laughed off Keenan’s suggestions.

“Nope … definitely taking my shoes off! And I’m not turning back to check … I will recline gently though.”

“If it is a long flight shoes are allowed to come off (8+ hours).”

One enthusiastic flyer said, “I love when people clap.”

With so many social media users sharing their experiences and opinions on the informal rules of travel etiquette, the debates over these behaviours have continued to flood TikTok comment sections. Users have also shared tricks for getting in-flight upgrades, ranted about whether asking to swap seats is acceptable and tips from the perspective of people who work on planes.

Prominent airlines and travel companies have also hopped on the app, engaging with a passionate travel community that sometimes enjoys the spectacles of globe-trotting, and sometimes enjoys debating acceptable behaviour in comment sections.

It’s clear that TikTok has become a space for expressing some of the shared irritations, anxieties and desires central to travel – even if there’s often more debate than consensus.