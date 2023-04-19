Dressing for a flight may not up the odds for an upgrade but it can help improve the experience. Photo / File

Dressing the part for an upgrade is, sadly, a myth. Heels, a briefcase, or a non-crease travel-suit jacket are not going to improve the odds. What you choose to wear for a flight can, however, make the experience a lot worse.

According to American Airlines cabin crew member, Andrea Fischbach, there are multiple supposed ‘travel outfits’ that should stay stowed in your checked luggage.

From backless sandals to leather trousers, she’s seen it all. Apart from being deeply questionable on taste grounds, the stewardess said some fashion faux-pas could have health implications for travellers.

Talking to fashion blog whattowear.co.uk, the airline worker shared her tips for what never to wear while flying.

Never wear: anything constricting

Tight trousers and figure-hugging travel outfits are a bad idea, especially for flights over a couple of hours.

“You want to get the most comfortable you can be to avoid cramping, swelling, and anything that can affect you later,” said Fischbach.

One of the biggest risks to travellers with a penchant for slim fit overpants is an increased risk of DVT. Deep vein thrombosis, clots in your blood vessels from lack of movement, can be increased with the wearing of constrictive clothing.

It’s also a question of where clothes constrict you mid flight.

“Bloating is a major issue, even for flight attendants,” she says. Elasticated waistbands are a must.

Spending a 12-hour flight in leather trousers is not just unhygienic but could harm your health. Photo / Jasmin Scheiber, Unsplash





Never wear: loose, flammable materials

At the risk of sounding morbid, the flight attendant advised travellers not to wear flammable synthetic materials. Cabin crew uniforms are designed to avoid loose hems or materials that are likely to combust under high temperatures. Although the high polyester content of her own American Airlines uniform does worry her some times.

“I always wonder and worry myself that they could be a hazard if they got too close to extreme heat and melt on us,” she said.Mostly she feels this paranoia is fostered by motherly concern, from travelling with family when young.

“I travelled a lot growing up, and one rule my mother made me follow that I continue to follow to this day is to always have my body covered,” she says.

Having trained on aircraft emergency slides, she can tell passengers they hurt - “a lot” - on exposed skin.

Not Crocs: footwear is an important part of travel safety. Photo / Dina Rudick, The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Never wear: high heels or crocs

The attendant was also not a fan of crocs or jandals, but not for purely aesthetic reasons.

Having regularly practised evacuations and priorities and moving through cabins, means that prioritise safety and practicality over comfort.

Heels are not only impractical but can slow you down. If you’re running late to the gate already, high heels are not only an obstacle to movement but also are likely to set off security screening, due to metal heel pins.

“I would really advise against high heels or flip-flops or any slides, mostly for safety purposes.”

Many airlines will not allow travellers to travel in jandals for this reason. Another reason for her dislike of open shoes is the unsanitary element of walking through the cabin.

“Be wary of wearing sandals if you are planning on going in the lavatory,” warns Fischbach. “That isn’t water on the floor.”

Never wear: shoes, jewellery or metal accessories

Multi-finger rings, elaborate jewellery and clothing with concealed metal elements are likely to slow you down. Not only will these have to be removed be fore screening but airport security has a habit of seeing everything as a potential murder implement.

“Anything that looks like a potential weapon is a no-go, so use your imagination at times,” she says.

Never wear: Too few layers

Cabin temperatures changes a lot, particularly on overnight and long-haul routes.

“Practically every flight, I see someone with barely any clothes on,” says Fischbach.

“Crop tops with booty shorts; sports bras and leggings sans jacket; bathing suits and board shorts. You name it; chances are we’ve seen it.”

Her advice is, even if you’re travelling to or from the tropics, to take layers so you can maintain a comfortable temperature.

It never hurts to pack a spare set of clothes, she said.

“You might be that unfortunate soul next to the one person who gets airsick or ends up with a missing bag only to be found 3000 miles away.”