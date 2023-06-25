This winter the Herald Travel is searching from high to low for New Zealand’s best ski field.

Destination of the week: Queenstown

Why you should go

One word. Snow. With temperatures continuing to plummet below zero, the wait is finally over to descend on Queenstown’s four world-class ski areas: Coronet Peak Ski, The Remarkables, Cardrona Alpine Resort and Treble Cone. As of yesterday, the full quartet is open and raring to go. There are gentle slopes for the complete beginner and plenty of free-ride terrain for those who were born swooshing. Even if you’re anti-ski, Queenstown is the ultimate alpine destination to eat, drink and enjoy winter.

Ski The Remarkables in Queenstown this winter. Photo / NZSKI, Destination Queenstown

Top spots

If you’re new to the sport, The Remarkables’ expansive learner’s area is a premier spot for novices, while Cardrona, a 50-minute drive from central Queenstown, will also put beginners in good stead to conquer their first run. Better still, the “chondola” (a gondola-cum-ski chair hybrid) makes getting to the top a lot easier for first-timers and there’s even a childcare centre on-site.

The Cardrona ski field. Photo / Supplied

Treble Cone, near Wānaka, is better for intermediate to advanced skiers and snowboarders, offering plenty of open bowls and off-piste powder. If efficiency is required, Coronet Peak is just 20 minutes from downtown Queenstown and is also open for night skiing. For those after a winter experience that needs little to no expertise, Queenstown Ice Arena is a great spot for ice skating and smashing around in bumper cars on ice. At day’s end, soothe sore muscles at Onsen hot pools or The Spa at Nugget Point.

Queenstown's Onsen hot pools are perfect for time to unwind and reset. Photo / Destination Queenstown

Best eats

Rustic, mountain-side dining exists at Heidi’s Hut on Coronet Peak; servicing powder hounds by day and come Friday and Saturday night, distinguished clientele looking for a fancy dinner setting. For more fine dining, Oro Restaurant (inside the Carlin Hotel) uses the best seasonal produce to create seafood and steak dishes. Executive Chef Thomas Barta’s Michelin Star experience shines through his impressive la carte menu. If something more casual is in order, Whakatipu Brewing offers a cosy venue in the heart of Queenstown, with fresh craft beers and comfort food such as burgers and cheeseboards.

Rustic, mountain-side dining exists at Heidi’s Hut on Coronet Peak. Photo / Destination Queenstown

For more to see and do this winter, visit queenstownnz.co.nz