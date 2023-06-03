Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

NZ travel: Jesse Mulligan travels to Queenstown for a carbon zero adventure

By
5 mins to read
View of Queenstown from the Queenstown Hill walk. Photo / Destination Queenstown

View of Queenstown from the Queenstown Hill walk. Photo / Destination Queenstown

Keen to keep things pristine, Queenstown is creating a carbon-zero visitor economy by 2030. By visiting these key attractions, you too can help bolster the town’s pledge, writes Jesse Mulligan.

Given

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel