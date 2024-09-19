Host of the Year is awarded to someone who provides a “consistently outstanding experience and hospitality to their guests” according to the Airbnb website.

This year, it went to Hamiltonian Jenni Bell who hosts a private studio on a semi-rural 2-acre property in Tamahere. While 100% of guests in the past year gave the location five stars, Bell’s personal touches are what make the stay stand out.

At the studio, guests receive a welcome message on a blackboard and a selection of games, books and magazines. Bell, who is a ‘superhost’ on the platform due to her high ratings and years of experience, said their homemade muesli, offered as part of a continental breakfast, was also a hit.

Bell's property is rated one of the top 1% of Airbnb listings in New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

How are the Airbnb winners selected?

All active hosts and listings with a review rating greater than 4.6 stars and at least two bookings from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, are considered for awards.

Finalists are selected according to the quality of their guest reviews and star ratings and winners are then selected by a panel of judges.

This year, judges included Airbnb’s Country Manager for New Zealand, Susan Wheeldon and Host Advisory Board members, Felicity Stevens and Sarah Huang.

Best New Host was won by Wellingtonians Ryan and Ying who host guests in their thoughtfully designed guesthouse which is styled to look like a cabin in the woods and has an infrared sauna in the garden.

Ryan and Ying in Wellington won the Best New Host award. Photo / Supplied

Best Nature Stay was awarded to a hand-crafted off-grid cabin in Raglan hosted by Kent and Nicola. Here, guests can enjoy the outdoor bath and copper rainhead shower with views of farmland and Mt Kariori.

The Big Bach in North Island’s Paraparaumu won Best Family Friendly Stay, as a sprawling property that can host up to 23 people in nine different rooms.

Meanwhile, the Best Design Stay award for an “amazingly distinctive” listing went to the Kahutara PurePod, in Kaikōura.

If you only need a room to stay in, check out Auckland’s ‘Waterfront Paradise’, a listing by the friendly couple Gerry and Jeannette who offer a welcoming stay in a beautiful location.