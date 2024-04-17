A rising interest in golf among young people has sparked an increase in golf-related Airbnb listings and bookings. Photo / 123rf

A rising interest in golf among young people has sparked an increase in golf-related Airbnb listings and bookings. Photo / 123rf

New Zealand may be small, but it has some of the best golf courses in the world, and that may be behind the rise in accommodation dedicated to the beautiful game.

The number of golf-related Airbnb listings increased more than 65 per cent between December 31, 2022, and 2023, according to the company.

Not only has supply increased, but demand; bookings increased more than 60 per cent from the second half of 2022 compared with the second half of 2023.

Kiwis aren’t the only ones leaning into their golf passion on holiday. In Australia, golf listings increased 95 per cent and bookings increased 80 per cent during the same period.

Before you assume this demand is driven by a crowd of silver-haired retirees with money to burn on golf-related holidays, Airbnb revealed those driving demand were much younger.

Millennials made most bookings for golf-related listings, and bookings tended to be for two people.

Launched in 2022, Airbnb’s “categories” allow people to find listings that cater to a certain focus, whether it’s surfing, vineyards, creative spaces or historical homes.

Listings are assigned a category by Airbnb if they have certain features and qualities. For example, properties near a golf course may be assigned the golf category.

The rise in demand for golf-related stays by millennials is probably driven by the sport making a comeback with younger people, says Airbnb’s country manager for Australia and New Zealand, Susan Wheeldon.

“Golf is making a comeback with a surge in millennials booking golf trips to New Zealand, which is home to some of the world’s most beautiful courses,” she said.

This is supported by data from Golf New Zealand, which reported a 4.62 per cent increase in golf club memberships in the year to February 2024.

Casual players — people who aren’t members of a club but play a round — increased 12 per cent in the year to April 2024.

This is after a rise in popularity that occurred during the worst of the pandemic when golf was one of the few sports allowed to continue during social movement restrictions.

For those keen to try a round at one of the more stunning golf courses, we describe exactly what to expect at the Jack Nicklaus-designed Kinlock Manor in Taupō or staying at Auckland’s Rydges Formosa.

If you’d rather travel further afield for some award-winning rounds, your winter escape to Europe can easily include a stop at these five European courses.