Sarah Pollok stays at Rydges Formosa Golf Resort in Beachlands, Auckland

After coming under new ownership, Rydges Formosa Golf Resort is returning to its former championship - quality glory. Keen golfers should get in before word gets out.

When invited to spend a night at the Rydges Formosa Golf Resort, two things became clear quite quickly.

Firstly, this wasn't a resort with a golf course as much as a golf course with a resort. The freshly renovated villas boast stunning harbour views and the restaurant was surprisingly popular with day visitors but it's clear that the best way to pass the time is on the green.

Secondly, as someone who cannot hit a golf ball to save their life, I wasn't exactly an expert when it comes to reviewing golf courses. Fortunately, my partner wasn't just a single-digit handicap but deeply, frothily passionate about the sport.

Location: From downtown Auckland, you can choose to drive 40 minutes or take the 35-minute Pine Harbour ferry. Typically a commuter route, a trial weekend service is running until April 25. Future guests may be offered shuttle service but for now, you'll have to catch a taxi from the marina to the resort 5 minutes away.

Perfect for: Aside from golf, Formosa's villas and hilltop views make it a popular wedding venue, with two nuptials taking place during the Saturday we stayed. Those who want a few more activities such as a spa, gym or tennis courts, will have to wait a little longer.

First Impression: Rangitoto and the Sky Tower may be on the skyline, but something about the ferry ride and terracotta-roof villas makes the resort feel slightly exotic, or at least, further than 40 minutes from central Auckland.

Room: The exteriors may be well overdue a coat of paint but this is all but forgotten when you step inside the freshly renovated villas. The 50 villas are set around the property in semi-detached pairs. The contemporary decor, high ceilings and generous views feel luxurious but light.

Food and drink: Breakfast, lunch and dinner can all be found at the resort's restaurant and bar Nineteen. Dinner may have involved an hour wait but the time flew thanks to kind, attentive waitstaff, a buzz of patrons and the sunset through the clubhouse's two-storey glass wall.

Golf: If you've played Formosa in the last few years, we have good news: the bunkers now have sand and those palms are trimmed. In the last year alone, great strides have been made to return the resort-style course to its 1998 NZ Open glory.

Things get aquatic on the par 4 5th hole, which asks players to clear a lake straight from the tee box. Unless you're hitting at least 180+, take the advice of the pro shop staff and go from whites or yellows.

The 11th to 15th are undoubtedly the feature holes, which hug the cliff edge and include the dog-leg right 12th that starts from an elevated tee box and makes you fight for the par.

The sand in the bunkers on the back 9 is fresh and those on the 16th still need a little bit of work, while the greens were impressive and receptive on full shots but cut quite long.

However, to get most of a Sir Bob Charles-designed course to yourself on a sunny Saturday is no mean feat and it won't be that way for long.

Accessibility: Big bathrooms, step-free villas and a golf course designed for carts makes this resort ideal for those travelling with wheels.

Price: Villa accommodation starts from $215 per night ($269 including breakfast for two people). An 18-hole round of golf is $85 or $70 for Affiliate members.

Contact: rydges.com

