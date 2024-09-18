Common signs of ‘gatexiety’ according to videos on TikTok include checking the gate ‘exists’ before getting food elsewhere in the terminal, staying by the gate until boarding and watching the desk to ensure it doesn’t change.

Some travellers also ask fellow flyers for reassurance, repeatedly check their airline app, ticket, or departure boards, or ask the ticket agent to confirm that the displayed information is correct.

In the comments, travellers shared several reasons why they preferred to stay vigilant about their gate. Some said gates could be located a surprisingly long walk away or change right before boarding, meaning travellers almost missed flights in the past.

“One time I thought it was ‘right there’ and it was a whole terminal away. Always go to the gate first and turn back now,” one person wrote.

“How am I supposed to relax at chili’s if I haven’t put eyes on my gate first?” another said, referring to an American restaurant chain.

Another common practice before ‘gatexiety’ is arriving at the airport much earlier than needed out of fear you will miss your flight.

How early should you arrive at the airport in New Zealand?

For domestic flights, airlines typically suggest arriving at the airport at least one hour before departure or 90 minutes if you need to check a bag.

International flights require a little more time and travellers should arrive three hours before departure, especially during peak travel times, to allow time for check-in and security.

The time of day, size of the airport and destination can also influence what time you should arrive, as large airports and peak travel times may make the check-in process longer.

Read More: How to travel through Auckland Airport as fast as possible

Advice for travelling during busy periods

Travellers can minimise ‘gatexiety’ or general travel nervousness by following some simple steps.

Check-in early. Some airlines allow you to check in up to 24 hours before your flight on their designated apps.

Weigh your bag before leaving. If your luggage is too heavy, buying an additional bag online is faster and cheaper than at the airport check-in desk.

Give yourself more time if you are travelling with pets, oversized bags, or need special assistance.

Plan for traffic. Your trip to the airport can take a lot longer depending on the time of day you travel so check your route ahead of time, especially in large cities such as Wellington or Auckland.

Don’t leave travel documentation or visas till the last minute. It’s also helpful to carry digital or hardcopy versions of necessary documents.

Don’t wait to go through security screening as queues can be long. While waiting, take out personal electronics to speed up the process.