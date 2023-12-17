Travel hacks to have you speeding through airport arrivals process

As gateways to the world, international airports are exciting places but you’d be forgiven for wanting to speed through check-in or arrivals as quickly as possible. Especially if you’re late for a flight or eager to get home after a long journey.

Understandably, an airport is a place that involves several stringent processes for departing travellers going “airside” or entering a country.

When it comes to Auckland Airport, few people are better positioned to explain the best hacks to getting through as quickly as possible than Chief Customer Officer Scott Tasker.

Advice that will be important to those travelling on Auckland Airport’s busiest days this summer.

Scott Tasker shares his top tips for getting through Auckland Airport swiftly. Photo / Supplied

How to get through Auckland Airport arrivals quickly

Here are Tasker’s top tips for a speedy airport process after landing.

Complete declarations online

You know those paper cards we have to fill out on the plane? The ones that ask for flight details, and passport numbers then ask a dozen biosecurity questions?

Well, it’s called a New Zealand Travellers Declaration you can complete it online, before your flight.

“We are really fortunate as a country now that we have an online decoration,” Tasker said, adding that it also helps travellers move through arrivals faster.

“It speeds up your processing through the border because the agencies, customs and biosecurity, have your declaration in advance,” Tasker said.

From this week, The New Zealand Traveller Declaration will no longer required to enter the country. Photo / File

The NZTD can be accessed within 24 hours of your departure flight time and you can complete one for yourself, members of your travel group or on behalf of someone else who may struggle to complete the form online.

“NZTD all the way,” Tasker said, but added the paper ones are still handed out.

Have the right passport

Travellers can’t control what passport they have but those with eGate-accepted passports should absolutely use the smart gates. Located before baggage claim, eGates are an automated form of passport control that takes seconds to pass through and, unlike passport officers, rarely have a queue.

EGates accept 16 passport types including New Zealand, Australia, the UK, the US, Canada and Singapore.

Don’t bring anything to declare

Travellers with nothing to declare often get through New Zealand airports quickly, as biosecurity don’t need to search or scan their bags. But Auckland Airport’s new system gives these travellers even more of a time advantage.

Previously, travellers would pass customs, wait for their bags to arrive at baggage claim, and then join a queue for biosecurity screening.

Passengers under Biosecurity sign in Auckland Airport. Photo / 123RF

Now, during peak times, travellers are separated right after customs; those with something to declare follow the same system before and head to baggage claim then biosecurity screening.

But those with nothing to declare can complete their MPI screening right after customs. This way travellers can complete screening while their bag is transported to the luggage carousel. After receiving a sticker of approval on their passport, travellers can collect their luggage and head out of the airport through a queue-free express lane (manned by a biosecurity dog to catch prohibited items).

All up, it’s a system that has cut the mean time it takes to get from customs to the airport exit to 27 minutes, Tasker said.

Luggage MIA? Do this

Lost luggage is a surefire way to be stuck in an airport for a long time, but it doesn’t have to be.

Tusker stresses that luggage (and lost luggage) is the airline’s responsibility, not the airport’s, but has advice for getting out of the airport quickly, even if your bag hasn’t arrived.

If your connection was rushed (so chances of your bag making it onto the last flight were slim) or you’ve been waiting a long time for your bag, Tusker recommends speaking to the baggage officers at baggage claim.

These employees can look up your bag tag number and identify whether it made it onto your flight with you and is on its way. If the bag made it, you know waiting around is necessary. If it didn’t, you can fill out a form (something you must do while at the airport) and then be on your way.

Lost luggage doesn't have to slow down getting out of the airport. Photo / Dr Shane Reti

How to get through Auckland Airport departures quickly

Tasker strongly encourages travellers to give themselves more time than usual to get to the airport, especially during the busiest days of summer travel. However, if you’re cutting it close to your flight’s departure time, or just want to get to an airport bar and relax, there are ways to speed up the process.

Have your checked luggage sorted

You know what takes a lot of time? Unzipping your suitcase at the check-in desk and moving items into your carry-on bag or a travel companion’s suitcase. It also costs a lot of money if you end up with a bag that exceeds airline restrictions.

“It’s always the highest price at the airport check-in counter,” Tasker said, adding that bags packed correctly and ready to check made check-in move faster.

Book a parking spot

Catching a ride, be it with a taxi, Uber or friend, is the fastest way to get from your door to the plane. But, if you want to drive to the airport and park, Tasker recommends pre-booking.

“We always have drive-up spaces available but if you pre-book you’re going to be absolutely sure to get a car park,” he said, adding that you can also book a carpark close to the terminal.

Anticipate the scanners

Most travellers wait until they get to the scanner trays at Aviation Security before they start removing items from bags; something Tasker said slows people down.

“Empty your water bottles, have your laptop out, have your liquids and gels out before you get to the trays,” he said. “Don’t fumble around in your bag at the trays because you’re gonna hold up the people behind you.”

Packing liquids into 100ml bottles and placing them in a clear plastic bag helps you get through security fast. Photo / 123rf

The same goes for clothing; don’t wait until you’re at the scanner to remove heavy jewellery, watches, belts or boots that go above the ankle (which must be removed). Or, as Tasker suggests, just don’t wear them through the airport in the first place.

Lost or confused? Ask!

Auckland Airport is far easier to navigate than the likes of LAX in Los Angeles or London Heathrow. However, when you’re in a real rush, taking a wrong turn or being unable to find a gate can be stressful.

So, if time is of the essence and you’re uncertain of where to go or what to do, the best advice is to find someone at an assistance desk or in uniform and (politely) ask for assistance.

“We’ll have a significant visible presence of Auckland Airport team members and volunteers walking the floor and assisting customers, making sure every journey is a great one,” Tasker said.