Traveller Declaration NZ: App, processing time and what you need to know

Certain travellers can now complete their declarations online. Photo / 123rf

Certain travellers can now complete their declarations online. Photo / 123rf

International arrivals flying into Wellington or Christchurch airport can ditch the paper Passenger Arrival Cards and complete their forms online.

Certain travellers won’t have to dig through their carry-on bags during flights into New Zealand to complete the paper cards and instead can use the online system.

Travellers will be able to put their passport, flight and contact details into the New Zealand Traveller Declaration (NZTD) website or the dedicated app.

Like the paper cards, travellers will enter their passport, flight and contact details and answer questions about their recent travel history, luggage contents and health.

The process will be entirely digital; travellers will not be asked to print anything out or upload any documents.

It will be phased in across international airports only.

How will the online system work?

According to Customs, travellers’ digital declarations will be linked to their passports. Results will be checked when their passport is scanned either by an eGate or a border officer upon arrival into New Zealand.

This will help improve efficiency at the border says Ministry of Transport acting chief executive and secretary for transport Bryn Gandy.

“As the border grows more complex and volumes of trade and travellers increase, our aim is for easier flows and greater efficiency. The New Zealand Traveller Declaration will support this.”

Digital data is also much easier to collect, store and analyse, which could help Biosecurity New Zealand assess and manage risks presented by travellers.

“The New Zealand Traveller Declaration will play a critical role in making sure travellers meet biosecurity requirements as we work towards adopting a range of digital clearance processes,” said Biosecurity New Zealand deputy director general Stuart Anderson.

What if you can’t complete a digital declaration?

Since the process is being phased in, the paper Passenger Arrival Cards will still be handed out on flights and people can complete the form this way.

The paper version of the NZTD will be made available “on an enduring basis” for those who cannot complete a digital declaration, according to Customs.

When will the digital declaration be made available?

For those who are keen to do it online, Queenstown Airport will introduce the digital version from July 20 and Auckland Airport arrivals will get the chance in late August 2023.

To help passengers adjust to the new system, Customs will also roll out a campaign that aims to educate and inform travellers in New Zealand and abroad about how to complete the declaration.

What do you need to complete a digital declaration?

Travellers entering New Zealand will still need to have a valid passport and, if they are not a New Zealand or Australian citizens, a visa or New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA).



