At number 25, The Calile in Brisbane was the top hotel in Oceania, despite dropping several positions from 12th place in 2023. Located in the slick James St precinct, the hotel’s aesthetic combines 1960s vintage styling in a casual surf-culture way.
The Tasman in Hobart snuck onto the list at spot 49. The only outpost of Marriot’s Luxury Collection brand in Australia, the modern-styled hotel has just 152 rooms and suites and one of the best restaurants in Tasmania.
Despite the snub, New Zealand has several incredible hotels across the country, the best of which was recently named in the 2024 Hospitality New Zealand Business Awards.
As for The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2024, Asia dominated the rankings with 19 hotels, followed by Europe with 13, and North America with nine. Hotels from Africa, Oceania, and South America were also featured on the list.
In addition to the overall ranking, several special awards were presented.
Bulgari Tokyo was named the best new hotel and the title of best boutique hotel went to Passalacqua in Lake Como.
Beach lovers should head to the Maldives’ Soneva Fushi, the best beach hotel, while Maroma in Mexico received the Flor de Caña Eco Hotel Award.
If you love an underdog, head to Dubai and stay at Atlantis The Royal, which won the Highest Climber Award after jumping 35 places in the ranking since 2023.