The World's 50 Best Hotels 2024 event was hosted in London.

If you want to spend one night at the best hotel in the world, make sure you have about $5000 in the bank.

That’s how much money you’ll need to cover the cost of a return flight to Bangkok and a night at Capella, the hotel, where rooms range from $1400 to $6000 per night, ranked first in The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2024.

The awards were presented during a luxurious event at London’s Guildhall and featured hotels from 37 destinations across six continents.

One country missing from the list was New Zealand which, as in 2023, did not make the cut.

Kiwis hoping to taste world-class luxury must board a flight and head to Brisbane or Hobart.