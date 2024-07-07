The 5 best places to eat in Brisbane

Eat Street night market

A major player in Brisbane’s night market scene is industrial food precinct Eat Street Northshore. Open at family friendly hours - I see you fellow 5pm diners - this must-visit spot is a hive of activity and local food producers who are masters of their crafts. I tried the chicken plate from hotspot Chaar - which was packed full of flavour - alongside a mulled cider from the Diner Bar and finished it off with a mango and coconut rice Thai dessert from Khao Sarn Thai. My son had a pepperoni pizza from Slice and candied strawberries from Lulu Candied Fruit that were an absolute hit.

Getting there: 221D MacArthur Avenue, Hamilton

Open every Friday and Saturday from 4-10pm, and Sunday from 4-9pm.

READ MORE: 10 new things to do in Queensland this winter

Eat Street night market is already bustling by 5pm. Photo / Tourism Australia

The Balfour Kitchen & Bar

Located in the heart of New Farm, this place with a Vietnamese-inspired menu and a French twist is bursting with punchy flavours and good vibes. The cocktails are a must-try as you soak in an epic view of the Brisbane skyline with an Aviation topped with a maraschino in hand. The Annatto king prawns with coconut canh and duck pho are must-tries on their curated menu. There are also loads of vegan and vegetarian options and head chef Lachlan Horstman prides himself in showcasing local Queensland ingredients beautifully balanced with Asian aromas.

Getting there: 37 Balfour Street, New Farm

Hot, sticky and sweet beef at Balfour Kitchen Bar. Photo / Queensland Tourism

The Jetty, South Bank

If you want dinner with a view look no further than the Jetty, situated at the northern end of South Bank’s River Quay dining precinct. This quayside bar and restaurant is all things classic Queensland, tucked up on the riverside with spectacular views of the Brisbane River and the CBD. The atmosphere is incredibly family friendly and their menu is packed full of variety. We tried the generously portioned skirt steak with brulee figs and mash and their classic fish and chips - a waterside dining must - as well as Moreton Bay Bug sliders. I washed it down with lychee martini and Jetty nitro espresso - which I found out is best consumed when you don’t intend on sleeping for the next six to 12 hours.

Getting there: River Quay, Shop/4 Sidon St, South Brisbane

The Jetty South Bank. Photo / Supplied

GOMA Restaurant - (farm-to-table pop-up)

GOMA restaurant queensland.com/nz/en/home. shows off Australian cuisine, with the farm-to-table pop-up being the epitome of this. With fresh locally sourced ingredients, this experience really is a must-do. Located on top of the Gallery of Modern Art, it’s one to set aside a few hours for, strolling the gallery and then retiring to enjoy a three-course experience of carefully crafted gastronomic creations. While the menu changes with the seasonal produce, the atmosphere and impeccable service are year-round.

Getting there: Inside the Queensland Gallery of Modern Art, Stanley Place, South Brisbane

GOMA Restaurant. Photo / Supplied

OTTO

Bringing a bit of glamour to the South Bank dining scene, OTTO, with its vibrant atmosphere and modern Italian dining is here to please. Located on the absolute riverfront at South Bank, OTTO’s menu is fresh, seasonal and produce-driven using the best local ingredients and letting them speak for themselves. The must-try items are Ostriche con Finocchio - Sydney rock oysters with fennel, ginger and finger lime and their Spaghettini pasta with Champagne lobster, garlic, chilli, white wine, lemon butter and bottarga - chefs kiss.

Getting there: Sidon Street, South Bank, South Brisbane

OTTO Ristorante. Photo / Supplied

Checklist

BRISBANE

GETTING THERE

Fly from Auckland to Brisbane non-stop with Air NZ, Qantas, Jetstar and China Airlines in around three hours and 50 minutes.

DETAILS

queensland.com/nz/en/home