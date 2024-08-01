General manager Clinton Farley said the team was proud to be setting a benchmark in Aotearoa’s hospitality industry.
“It is an incredible honour to see our team’s hard work and dedication recognised with this prestigious award,” he said, adding that a commitment to sustainability, guest experience and innovation haD always been central to the business.
“This accolade is a testament to the collective efforts of our remarkable team and their unwavering passion for excellence.”
The award will no doubt sit next to several others the luxury hotel has won since opening in 2020.
In 2023, Tripadvisor named it the best hotel in New Zealand, and in 2022 it was named Best Luxury Hotel and Best Restaurant at the Hospitality NZ awards.
The title of Best Motel went to Radfords on the Lake, a luxury 5-star lakefront accommodation in Te Anau.
Best Accommodation Provider (Non-hotel/motel) went to the groovy LyLo Auckland. The budget capsule accommodation opened in late 2022, offering families, couples or solo travellers an affordable yet fun spot in the heart of the city.