The Hotel Britomart named Best Hotel in New Zealand at 2024 Hospitality NZ Awards

Sarah Pollok
By
2 mins to read

If you’re looking for the best hotel in New Zealand, head to The Hotel Britomart in downtown Auckland, according to the 2024 Hospitality New Zealand Business Awards.

The hotel, which opened in 2020, won the Best Hotel Award last night at the awards ceremony held in Christchurch.

This marks the 26th year Hospitality NZ has hosted the awards, which celebrate excellence in accommodation and food and beverage sectors, with awards such as best hotel, motel, bar, restaurant and cafe.

The Hotel Britomart took the title of Best Hotel.

General manager Clinton Farley said the team was proud to be setting a benchmark in Aotearoa’s hospitality industry.

“It is an incredible honour to see our team’s hard work and dedication recognised with this prestigious award,” he said, adding that a commitment to sustainability, guest experience and innovation haD always been central to the business.

“This accolade is a testament to the collective efforts of our remarkable team and their unwavering passion for excellence.”

The award will no doubt sit next to several others the luxury hotel has won since opening in 2020.

In 2023, Tripadvisor named it the best hotel in New Zealand, and in 2022 it was named Best Luxury Hotel and Best Restaurant at the Hospitality NZ awards.

The title of Best Motel went to Radfords on the Lake, a luxury 5-star lakefront accommodation in Te Anau.

Best Accommodation Provider (Non-hotel/motel) went to the groovy LyLo Auckland. The budget capsule accommodation opened in late 2022, offering families, couples or solo travellers an affordable yet fun spot in the heart of the city.


