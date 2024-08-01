If you’re looking for the best hotel in New Zealand, head to The Hotel Britomart in downtown Auckland, according to the 2024 Hospitality New Zealand Business Awards.

The hotel, which opened in 2020, won the Best Hotel Award last night at the awards ceremony held in Christchurch.

This marks the 26th year Hospitality NZ has hosted the awards, which celebrate excellence in accommodation and food and beverage sectors, with awards such as best hotel, motel, bar, restaurant and cafe.

The Hotel Britomart took the title of Best Hotel.