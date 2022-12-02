We check out the brand new Lylo Auckland accommodation. Photo / Sarah Pollok

Sarah Pollok checks out the hip new budget accommodation, LyLo Auckland.

I don’t know about you, but when I hear the words ‘budget’ and ‘accommodation’ together, a very specific image comes to mind and it’s not exactly desirable. One thinks of worn carpets and super starched sheets, yellowed bathrooms and views that look out at car parks or highways.

What you don’t think of are cheeky messages in bright neon signs and ‘chill zones’ with plush velvet couches, a retro-style laundry room and a restaurant with $10 cocktails on tap.

For around $55 a night, you wouldn’t expect a room that is shared, yes but divided into uber-trendy ‘pods’ with plush white duvets, Bluetooth storage units and fancy toiletries. All in the heart of Auckland city.

Yet, that’s exactly what you get at Lylo, the brand-new accommodation at 54 Cook Street. The first property to launch under the new brand, the stylish spot is marketed as “epic and affordable” and after a night there, we’re pleased to say Lylo nails both.

The 'pod' rooms at Lylo. Photo / Supplied

Location: Located at 54 Cook Street, guests are a 5-10 minute walk away from the Skytower, Aotea Square, the Civic Theatre, City Works Depot or Victoria Park. Hop on an e-scooter, and the rest of the city is just minutes away. For any forgotten essentials you need late at night, the Circle K convenience store is 100 metres away and open 24/7.

First Impressions: From the moment we entered the building, everything about Lylo gave off strong millennial vibes, from the Scandinavian-inspired aesthetic (think light wooden walls and concrete floors), and sassy, colourful decor to the seamless integration of technology to streamline processes like check-in or locker storage.

The ground floor is spacious and as open plan as it can be, with the lobby blending into the restaurant on the right, a co-working area on the left and an industrial-style kitchen further behind.

From the patterned feature walls to the neon bathroom sign that reads ‘you look like a queen’, every space is functional yet fun, seemingly designed with an Instagram-loving guest in mind.

Perfect for: If you want to stay in the heart of the city but don’t want to fork out hundreds of dollars, Lylo is a prime spot. It’s also perfect for those who love socialising with new people or who are travelling as a group or family.

A private ensuite room at Lylo. Photo / Supplied

Rooms: Lylo offers three room types; private sleeping pods (which come in sets of eight or ten with female-only rooms available), private double rooms (with shared bathrooms/showers) and private ensuite rooms.

Pods hover around the $55 mark and while the room is shared, the pods themselves are easily spacious enough to sit up and move around in, while a sliding divider offers total privacy. An entire room of 10 pods can also be rented from $273 per night, which would be ideal for a group of friends or family. Rooms are windowless, which can be a good thing if you’re after a deep sleep.

This time, we were treated to a night in one of the privates with an ensuite; a Scandinavian-style set with all the essentials and lots of room for luggage and travel belongings. The fun, funky energy, however, appears to have been saved for the communal spaces, to encourage a ‘community’ vibe. Which, as it happens, worked.

At 8.30 pm, feeling too tired to be out on the town but social enough for some chat, we drifted towards a large lounge area where four international travellers were trading stories of how they quit their jobs and moved to New Zealand. A refreshing experience you probably wouldn’t find at a typical hotel or Airbnb.

One of the communal spaces at Lylo Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Facilities: While Lylo firmly markets itself as a ‘capsule hotel’ and ‘budget accommodation rather than a hostel, the property does have facilities one would often find at the cost-conscious lodgings. The kitchen is massive and industrial-grade, which, given Kiwis’ preference for making their own meals as a way to cut costs on holiday, is pretty ideal. Other facilities include a large co-working desk, a retro-style laundromat and several nooks for reading or working.

Cheap eats are on the menu at Miss Lucy's. Photo / Supplied

Food & Drink: If main meals under $20 and $10 cocktails sound too good to be true, you can be proven wrong at Miss Lucy’s. On the ground floor, the restaurant dishes up quick little items like gourmet pies and southern fried chicken burgers, fresh tacos or smashed guac with pita bread. For something sweet, the team dish up cinnamon doughnuts, churros, Belgian Waffles and ice cream.

Details: Pods can be booked individually from as low as $55 per night while private rooms start at $109 and ensuite rooms from $159 per night. To book a visit lylo.com