9 of the best luxury hotels in the world opened in 2023

For most travellers, accommodation is simply a place to retire at the end of a busy day; a room with a bed and a bathroom where you can rest and refuel.

Of course, this isn’t all it can be. Loosen those purse strings and you will quickly find hotels, villas and resorts that are sanctuaries of indulgence with world-class activities, impeccable service and top-tier amenities. Check into one of these spots and we wouldn’t blame travellers who spend their entire stay within the gilded walls, making the most of the best money can buy.

Fortunately for travellers who love luxury hotels, some incredible ones have opened their doors this year. Here are nine of the best around the world.

Capella, Sydney, Australia

If you’re Sydney-bound and searching for a classy place to stay, make a beeline for Capella. In a nod to its location (inside a heritage-listed sandstone building from the 1910s), the hotel combines old-school grandeur with contemporary style. Think modern art on marble walls, lofty atriums and chic leather couches. Just eight stories high, the hotel has 192 guestrooms and suites, and several eateries including its signature restaurant, Aperture.

During a stay, guests can enjoy the Auriga Spa, which has treatments such as meridian awakening massage and gemstone therapy alongside more typical facials and mud wraps. In your room, look forward to a personal wine bar, standalone bathtub, 55-inch tv with streaming services and a super King bed dressed in Italian linen.

Opened March 2023, capellahotels.com

Raffles London The OWO, London, England

The Haldane Suite at Raffles London. Photo / Supplied

You may have heard of Raffles Singapore, and Dubai. Now, London is joining the gang with Raffles London at The OWO. In typical UK style, the hotel is housed in a gorgeously old building, the Old War Office in Whitehall which had been empty since the 1960s. Now, after six years of meticulous renovation to restore it to its former glory (with some modern touches), it will open to the public for the first time.

Inside, you’ll find 120 guest rooms and suites and 12 eateries, including an old-fashioned speakeasy. While the interiors are a nod to history, with a mix of Edwardian extravagance and slick modernism, the wellness and spa offerings are cutting-edge. Think elite performance trainers and juice bars, “experience showers” and heritage French beauty brand Guerlain’s first UK spa. If you manage to leave the building during your stay, you’ll find Buckingham Palace, St James Park, Westminster, and the buzzing areas of Soho and Covent Garden just minutes away.

Opens October 2023, theowo.London

Boys Hall, Kent, England

Boys Hall, in Kent, UK. Photo / Supplied

Nothing says luxury like exclusivity and it doesn’t get much more exclusive than a 10-bedroom manor in the British countryside. Don’t be dissuaded by the name, women are more than welcome at this 17th-century Jacobean manor, which was built by an aristocrat named Thomas Boys.

Like something out of a movie, the stately building and surrounding gardens ooze old-school affluence, with large brick fireplaces, dark wooden furnishings, plush velvet cushions, and old leather armchairs. Every bedroom has a distinct size and character while all guests share the on-site restaurant, pub and terrace, which all use produce from local gardens. Paired with a bottle from the 4000-large wine cellar, you’re in for a perfect rural getaway.

Opened January 2023, boys-hall.com

Wayfinder Waikiki, Hawaii, USA

Find your way to Wayfinder in Honolulu and prepare for a lavish aloha. Similar to the brand’s flagship hotel in Rhode Island, Wayfinder Waikiki is a one-of-a-kind boutique hotel that draws on the area’s history and culture to create a unique, immersive stay. Set on the Ala Wai Canal, a short walk to Waikiki Beach, the hotel’s local artists and designers skipped the cool, contemporary aesthetic for something warm, natural and fun.

The 228 guest rooms are decked out with natural wooden furnishings, playful floral prints and vibrant geometric patterns; features that prompted Vogue to call it “the most beautiful hotel opening in 2023″. Guests and visitors can enjoy a tropical-inspired speakeasy, a delicious poke restaurant, several retail shops and a “sensory coffee shop”. Even better, the hotel will help you get among local life with a calendar of events such as live music festivals, morning run clubs, yoga sessions and night markets.

Opened January 2023, wayfinderhotels.com

Ritz Carlton, Melbourne, Australia

Deluxe King room at the Ritz-Carlton Melbourne hotel.

Live the high life, literally, at Australia’s tallest hotel, in Melbourne. Opened in March 2023, the new Ritz Carlton takes up the top 17 stories of an 80-storey building in the Docklands, with views that can only be described as breathtaking. Inside, interiors are classy yet opulent, with Art-Deco-inspired styling in the 257 rooms, and generous use of marble, gold and bronze in the spacious public areas.

After dining at one of three fine-dining restaurants or grabbing a drink at the trendy library bar, one can indulge in a selection of wellness activities including a vitality pool, yoga studio and selection of spa treatments using locally sourced plants. But the major draw is the heated infinity pool on level 64, which has a living greenery wall to one side, and spectacular floor-to-ceiling windows on the other.

Opened March 2023, ritzcarlton.com

Mondrian, Singapore

Inside Mondrian Singapore. Photo / Supplied

If the name (that of an iconic artist) didn’t give it away, Mondrian Singapore is one for creative souls and cool kids, with a strong focus on design, fashion and art. Like previous locations in London, LA and Doha, this Mondrian has a distinct Singaporean flair thanks to a team of local and international creatives at the helm. The result is a style that mixes traditional Singaporean architecture with a funky modern aesthetic in its 302 rooms and suites and shared spaces.

Set in Duxton Hill, a district renowned as the city’s cultural heart, the chic hotel is part accommodation, part-creative hub, with eclectic eateries, avant-garde galleries and independent boutiques. Before grabbing a bite at a steakhouse run by the “world’s best butcher”, guests can enjoy a drink at the underground cocktail bar (accessed via a secret tunnel) or head to the rooftop for a bite at the 1970′s Hollywood-themed eatery, Canyon Club.

Opened March 2023, ennismore.com

Bulgari Tokyo, Japan

You just know a hotel owned by one of the world’s fanciest Italian jewellery brands is going to be good and Bulgari Tokyo certainly delivers. Set on the top seven floors of a 240m skyscraper, the hotel seamlessly combines the best of Italian and Japanese culture for guests who can nab one of just 98 guest rooms. From art to food, everything pays homage to these stunning locations, with Venetian glass vases set beside Japanese tapestries, an Italian restaurant next to an authentic sushi eatery.

This continues in the rooms, where gold, silver and black granite are softened by natural materials such as wood, linen and silk; all incorporated with exquisite craftsmanship. Famous for its onsen culture, it’s no surprise that, alongside the nine exclusive treatment rooms, the Japan location’s two-level spa also has several wet rooms where you can steam, soak and sauna your stress away.

Opened April 2023, bulgarihotels.com

Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarinao, Greece

The outside of Costa Navarino, in Greece. Photo / Supplied

Mandarin Oriental’s inaugural resort in Greece is the Costa Navarino, on the picturesque southwest coast of the Peloponnese peninsula. With beachfront views, the captivating retreat has 99 luxurious guest rooms, (48 of which are pool villas) literally nestled into the hillside and decorated with light, coastal decor. After drinking in the Mediterranean vista, guests can dine at one of seven eateries and bars, including Oliviera, a restaurant that serves a modern take on Greek classics.

For a bit of pampering, it’s hard to ignore the 1500sq m wellness centre, which holds a 25m pool, tranquil treatment rooms for bespoke therapies and three saunas. Meanwhile, active relaxers can enjoy a wide array of activities, ranging from rock climbing and water sports to tennis and golf.

Opens August 2023, mandarinoriental.com

La Fantaisie, Paris, France

If you’ve walked around the city streets of Paris, you’ll understand that few things signal luxury quite like a Parisian hotel room with a balcony. Fortunately, your chances are pretty high at La Fantaisie, a brand-new, utterly charming hotel in the City of Love. In the bohemian 9th arrondissement, the inspiration for the hotel’s structure and style was taken from a bucolic courtyard garden, according to internationally acclaimed designer Martin Brudnizki.

The 63 rooms and 10 suites feel like a Monet painting with soft edges, lush textures and pastel tones, and either face out to the city (with the aforementioned balcony) or in towards a central courtyard, which offers a leafy sanctuary space within the city. Guests are treated to the culinary talents of Dominique Crenn, the first female chef to run a 3-Michelin-star restaurant, at the restaurant and rooftop bar. Meanwhile, pampering comes in the form of a fitness centre, sauna, hot tub and spa, which offers an extensive menu of treatments, which use natural, vegan products.

Opened June 2023, lafantaisie.com