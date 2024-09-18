Whether you’re visiting Queenstown for adventure, romance or relaxation, summer is the perfect time to raise a glass and enjoy a long lunch at a winery or brewery, head for the hills on a hiking trip or even jump into Lake Wakatipu for a swim.

Summer days are also longer, with the sun shining until around 9.30pm so you can pack even more into your holiday.

Here are some of my favourite ways to make the most of Queenstown during the warmer months.

What to do in Queenstown in summer

Immerse yourself in Queenstown’s history with a visit to the quaint mining towns of Arrowtown or Clyde, or celebrate the region’s farming roots with a tour of Walter Peak High Country Farm. A cruise on TSS Earnslaw, a 112-year-old coal-fired vintage steamship, is an enjoyable way to experience the beauty of Lake Wakatipu and the farm in a single tour. Take in the view while you soak up the sun on the boat’s top deck, and enjoy a barbecue lunch or dinner when you arrive.

Arrowtown, just outside Queenstown, is a historic gold mining town with beautifully preserved 19th-century buildings. Photo / Destination Queenstown

If you’re after a racier adventure, you can ride the luge, go tandem paragliding or jump onboard the Shotover Jet for a thrilling jetboat ride through Shotover Canyon. Hang on tight as your boat zooms between high canyon walls, cha chas across the water and spins 360 degrees in the middle of the Shotover River. You don’t need to be fit or nimble, just brave enough to get in the boat.

Alternatively, you could tour nearby Central Otago and enjoy the region’s spectacular scenery and equally spectacular wines, all in the one trip. Hiring a car for the day is easy or you can opt for a day trip with Appellation Wine Tours and let someone else do the driving. Bring your camera, as many of the wineries are as pretty as a picture in summer.

On Christmas Day last year, our family went for a dip in Lake Wakatipu, complete with Santa hats and our Ugly Christmas Rashies for maximum sun protection. As Queenslanders who are used to (much) warmer water, we inched our way into the lake and didn’t stay in long, but it was fun.

Summer days in Queenstown can stretch until 9.30pm, allowing for more time to enjoy outdoor adventures. Photo / Destination Queenstown

Where to stay in Queenstown

If you visit Queenstown in summer, you can stay in the heart of town or stroll there from your accommodation along the scenic walking trail beside Lake Wakatipu with no icy wind blowing off the lake. Wherever you choose to stay, room rates are generally lower during the warmer months, which makes it easier to find accommodation that suits you and your budget.

We stayed in a two-bedroom apartment at Peppers Beacon Queenstown, which has a dress circle location in the heart of town and a choice of accommodation ranging from hotel rooms to four-bedroom penthouses. Outdoor barbecues are available if you would like to self-cater.

The Rees Hotel, a luxury hotel located just out of town on the shores of the lake, offers a similar choice of accommodation and is home to a wine lounge and one of Queenstown’s best restaurants. It’s a picturesque 30-minute walk into town or you can take the complimentary shuttle bus.

For a budget stay, it’s hard to go past Haka House Queenstown, a flashpackers in a peaceful residential street that welcomes travellers of all ages. While couples may prefer to skip the dorms, the cheap and cheerful private rooms offer great value if you don’t mind sharing a bathroom.

Where to eat in Queenstown

Summer is the perfect time to dine at one of the restaurants along the Steamer Wharf beside Lake Wakatipu. Public Kitchen & Bar boasts great pasta and steak and, as the name suggests, it’s also a great spot to drop by for a drink.

Public Kitchen and Bar. Photo / Destination Queenstown

Boardwalk, a restaurant on the first floor of the Steamer Wharf, has some of the best views in town and a choice of indoor and outdoor seating. Seafood is the focus here but there are also options for vegans and those who prefer meat.

If you’re prepared to queue for Fergburger, you can eat your burger at Earnslaw Park, which has views of the lake. For a special occasion, head to True South Dining Room at The Rees Hotel, where the only things rivalling the food are the sublime mountain views and a dangerously good wine list.

Earnslaw Park in summer. Photo / Destination Queenstown

For more things to see and do in Queenstown, visit queenstownnz.co.nz