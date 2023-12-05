Holiday Inn Express & Suites Queenstown. Photo / Supplied

Katie Harris discovers the perfect QT-base for Winter Pride and beyond at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Queenstown.

Location: Five-minute walk from Queenstown’s main strip.

Style: Modern hotel with a dash of local charm.

Perfect for: A weekend adventure or over-indulgence.

First impressions: The Holiday Inn Express & Suites Queenstown was welcoming. With a reception encased by a relaxed dining and lounge area, the space feels like you can hang out and watch TV without getting the side-eye for being too casual in a hotel. By the time I arrived - in the middle of winter - it was already mid-afternoon and guests who’d spent a day on the slopes were already sinking couches and downing beers while watching a football game.

My visit was during Winter Pride Week, so the hotel’s lobby had rainbow flags at the entrance, and in the evening the space was alight with bright pride colours. At a time when Booking.com research shows 85 per cent of LGBTQIA+ travellers feel they must consider their personal safety when travelling, an increase from 58 per cent last year, the pride merch felt particularly important. And with more than 70 per cent of takatāpui travellers in the 27-country study saying some destinations are now completely off-limits for them, it was encouraging to see not only the hotel but what felt like the whole of Queenstown get behind Winter Pride.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Queenstown. Photo / Katie Harris

Rooms: Simple opulence with a view of the mountains. You might think a hotel nestled in the cut and thrust of Queenstown might inadvertently suffer from the audible cost of the vibrant tourist town, but inside the suites, I heard nothing. As a sensitive sleeper, the blackout shades were a lifesaver, and the firm queen bed was perfect for two. There were outlets right above the bedside table for all my charging needs and in-room A/C controls to ensure no one suffered from the heat (or cold) of the continental-style climate. Overall, the room had a new build look while retaining an air of homeliness.

Bathroom: Like the bedroom, the bathroom was also crisp and modern. Toiletries including shampoo, conditioner, body wash and moisturiser are provided in larger refillable bottles. The shower was delightful, with water pressure and a waterfall head my Auckland flat could only dream of.

Food & drink: I should be embarrassed that one of my trip highlights was the hotel buffet, but I’m not. Having an array of food available each morning from eggs to muesli, pastries and baked beans, took so much stress out of my trip, especially before a day out on the mountain. Beyond breakfast, there’s food available from the onsite restaurant, and great Happy Hour deals if you’re that way inclined.

Given its location in central Queenstown, I was absolutely spoilt for choice over where to dine. However, if I had to pick a local favourite, the Mexican restaurant Margo’s gets my top marks. I didn’t leave feeling greasy and over-stuffed, instead the vibrant vege-based dishes left me satisfied yet wanting more the next day.

Facilities: Holidaying can be an exhausting job. There’s the travelling, hiking, skiing and the eating that goes on in between. Sometimes all you need after a long day on the slopes is a sauna (and a G&T) thankfully, the hotel has both. Besides the sauna, there’s an 24/7 gym and guest self-service laundry facilities. Parking is also available for an additional cost.

In the neighbourhood: The hotel is right off Queenstown’s main drag so any attraction, outdoor adventure or pub crawl usually starts within a two-block radius. Busses up the mountains also depart a few hundred metres away and the waterfront bars and restaurants are about a 10-minute walk.

Family-friendly: I don’t have children, but it was lovely to see the hotel happily buzzing with them. For those with mini-me’s, there are connecting rooms, cribs and guest rooms available. Babysitting services are also on offer but at an additional cost.

Room with a view at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Queenstown. Photo / Supplied

Accessibility: There are 12 accessible rooms available with large doorways and accessible bathrooms. As well as this there are accessible toilets in the public area.

Sustainability: The hotel used refillable toiletries instead of disposable items and an air system that reduces the energy used to pre-treat incoming fresh air used in the hotel’s ventilation. Guests can also opt out of housekeeping services, resulting in energy and water savings.

Contact: booking.com