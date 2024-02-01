Queenstown's newest precinct is no doubt one to visit, but is it worth breaking your budget for a $186 T-Bone? Photo / Ayrburn

You’ve probably heard about Ayrburn. It’s Queenstown’s new precinct created to draw in the rich and the famous. It serves a $186 T-Bone. But with similar precincts like Millbrook and Mora on its doorstep, what is it about the family-friendly ‘paradise’ that makes it stand out from the rest? Entertainment writer Lillie Rohan seizes a special occasion to find out.

If, like me, you’re someone who usually sticks to a budget, visiting Ayrburn and splashing out on the menu (where the cheapest item is a $5 sauce/butter and the most expensive is an 800g Lake Ōhau Wagyu T-Bone for $186) is something to be saved for a special occasion, like your birthday. Especially as its minimal cellphone reception means you can avoid your notifications and be really, truly present in the moment.

The stunning grounds at Ayrburn, Queenstown.

Hidden off Arrowtown-Lake Hayes Rd is the Chris Meehan-developed family-friendly precinct that will no doubt become one of Queenstown’s top attractions. Perfect for enjoying a coffee or an afternoon cocktail, a gelato with the kids or a long lunch with friends that turns into an intimate dinner, the multipurpose spot that opened on December 9 is a little slice of Central Otago paradise - and it’s modestly extravagant.

A long entranceway down Ayr Ave sees plenty of greenery, thriving vegetable gardens and vines that are begging to be turned into wine. It’s enough to leave your jaw on the floor, while simultaneously making you feel like you’re at a luxury spa where someone like Nicole Kidman would go to for a reset.

Opening my car door and smelling the fresh Central Otago air before dining at Ayrburn’s The Woolshed on my birthday felt overwhelmingly relaxing. Like I’d gone on holiday after a tough year of work, entering a world of serenity that made every cell in my body sigh in relief.

Wandering up the beautiful stone entryway, admiring the meticulous work the landscapers have put into the gardens and outdoor features — like the retro Ayrburn caravan — a tummy grumble meant it was time for lunch.

Southland-born businessman and property developer Chris Meehan founded Ayrburn.

In mid-January, the air had a slight chill to it, so my partner and I found a cosy spot inside, right beside the faux fire and sheepskin-lined chairs, which created a homely, relaxing atmosphere. The effect is understated elegance — something the bistro prides itself on — and I wondered if that was part of the vision board when Meehan brought the dream to life.

Like any good birthday lunch, we started things off with bubbles — a bottle of Aryburn’s very own wine, the NV AYRBURN Méthode Traditionelle ($95) made in Hawke’s Bay (a Heritage bottle is also available for $140).

If you don’t drink wine, there are plenty of beer and spirit options, while for those who prefer a non-alcoholic beverage, there is a large selection of choices as well.

Next, it was time for the snacks and starters. With many mouth-watering small plates to choose from, we settled on three dishes: the lightly cured king salmon with spiced crème fraiche, shaved baby fennel, compressed apple and dill oil; chicken liver paté on toasted brioche with pickled cherries; and spiced crispy squid with harissa mayo and curry leaves. Both so good, conversation halted completely.

Next, we indulged in our mains. The menu has an array of options offering something for most dietary requirements. Our waitress explained that unless choosing the cheeseburger that comes with a side of chips, or risotto that is a full meal in itself, you pick a dish and then add sides to complete your meal.

One main for our table was the pork schnitzel, fennel, apple slaw and caper sauce with a side of coriander-roasted carrot with caramelised yoghurt, fennel pollen, walnut and carrot-top chimichurri. The second was a 500g savannah ribeye on the bone with a side of twice-roasted potatoes coated in garlic and thyme.

A selection of the starters and mains at Ayrburn.

Both cooked to perfection, both so delicious the plates were almost licked clean. The potatoes were so hearty we could only manage to eat half of the bowl.

By the time our waitress returned with dessert menu, full tummies meant it was a tough decision, but the truth of the matter is, it would be rude not to finish strong, so we decided to share the chocolate and lavender tart with vanilla bean ice cream and a slather of chocolate sauce.

A fine choice and thankfully, one we were able to walk off with a stroll around the Ayrburn precinct that is currently in the process of building the second development which will include The Bakehouse, RM Specialty Meats and cocktail bar Billy’s, all to be open for business later this year.

As for relaxing at Ayrburn, there is a large outdoor grass area among the many stone paths and gardens. Like the rest of the precinct, it’s meticulously maintained and reserved for activities, that will soon include Tai Chi or Pilates classes in the morning, followed by concerts at night, marketing manager Anna Kerslake tells the Herald. Multiple lounging spots and picnic benches are also thoughtfully placed around the estate including by small river that trickles through the precinct.

Aryburn's NV AYRBURN Méthode Traditionelle wine and Chocolate and Lavender tart.

Verdict: Ayrburn is justifiably upscale. It’s picturesque, private and peaceful, the food is top-tier and the wine is far too easy to drink. Like its neighbours, Millbrook and Mora, it holds a level of captivation that only Central Otago is capable of but remains unique in its appeal holding a distinct atmosphere of familiarity and inclusiveness.

While it may be tailored to the rich and famous, Ayrburn’s menus are easy to navigate and its spacious estate is where families can thrive without disrupting other guests, so while it may not be an everyday venture, it is without a doubt the perfect precinct to celebrate a special occasion.

What: Aryburn

Where: Ayr Ave, Arrowtown, New Zealand

Cost: $$$

Visit the Aryburn website and book a table through their website.