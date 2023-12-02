New Zealand’s most exciting new hospitality destination, Ayrburn, opens in Queenstown this Friday evening. Photo / Jono Parker

An exclusive list of 150 guests will mark more than 150 years of history when New Zealand’s most exciting new hospitality destination, Ayrburn, opens in Queenstown this Friday evening.

The stunning new precinct is set to redefine New Zealand’s culinary scene, and Ayrburn developer Chris Meehan has invited a veritable who’s who of Auckland and Queenstown to the opening extravaganza.

Meehan believes his dining precinct off the Arrowtown-Lake Hayes Rd will become one of the resort town’s top three world-class attractions.

The guest list includes Meehan’s circle of friends and business associates, which include the upwardly mobile, as well as a smattering of media personalities and well-known faces.

Auckland’s uber-wealthy understood to be attending are real estate king Graham Wall and son Andrew; insurance guru Steve Lockwood; property magnate Ross Green and wife Josephine; Wyborn Capital’s Justin Wyborn and wife Kylie; ecostore’s Pablo Kraus and wife, Denizen publisher Claire Sullivan. Breakfast host Matty McLean and husband Ryan Teece and Brooke Howard Smith and wife Amber Peebles are also expected.

Among the Queenstown elite invited are Nadia’s Farm stars Nadia Lim and Carlos Bagrie from Royalburn Station.

Meehan tells Spy that an incredible amount of time has gone into making sure Ayrburn is a place for great times. “We can’t wait to kick things off at our opening party, where we have a number of surprises planned for guests and we are excited to open our doors,” says Meehan.

Meehan, has spent five years building the precinct with painstaking detail to their preservation and restoration. Photo / Vaughan Brookfield

“Ayrburn is not just a destination, it’s an invitation to experience the best of New Zealand’s food, wine and hospitality. We’ve created a place where locals and visitors alike can enjoy being together over great food and wine.”

Meehan, CEO of development company Winton, has spent five years building the precinct alongside Mill Creek around farm buildings, with painstaking detail to their preservation and restoration.

Guests will be driven by golf carts through the expansive property, which includes a restored creek, extensive gardens, cycle tracks, a vineyard, outdoor events space, and the interestingly named Manure Room for lovers of wine — allegedly once used by tipplers to evade the authorities during prohibition — before heading into the restaurant, The Woolshed, for the party.

The Burr Bar, described as a calm and luxurious space, is a dedication to the late rich-lister Adrian Burr, a friend of Meehan, who was as famous for his philanthropy as he was with his property portfolio and legacy at Viaduct Harbour.

The night promises to unveil Ayrburn in a symphony of style, with guests enjoying crafted flavours, award-winning wine, indulgent cocktails, non-stop entertainment, and unparalleled experiences. The Sweet Mix Kids and Saxy Lady will keep the party humming with dazzling surprise performers and luxurious surprises planned to pop up throughout the night.

If you’re heading to Queenstown this summer, you don’t want to miss this fabulous new spot.