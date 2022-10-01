Sweet Mix Kids. Photo / Supplied

Our most famous DJ double act Sweet Mix Kids are throwing a party in a secret location this Saturday night ahead of a new album release.

The duo, Sandon Ihaia and Chris Scott, are famous for mixing tunes up and down the country, as well as around the world with their inspired sartorial statements - all part of their performance.

The duo have performed at some of the world's coolest parties, clubs and festivals - Coachella, Rhythm & Vines, Melbourne Cup Carnival, Synthony - and been supporting acts or played at private parties for some of the world's biggest acts, including Adele, Ed Sheeran and Coldplay - as well as DJ acts Netsky, Flume and Martin Garrix.

"We've toured the world four times already in 2022 - we're very tired but we're very, very lucky," Ihaia and Scott tell Spy.

In that time they have shot new music videos in Amsterdam, California and Nashville and performed in Rome, Los Angeles and Ibiza.

"We've got a lot of experiences and energy poured into this new record. We can't wait for the world to hear it, starting here at home."

Last year the release of their debut album, Radio With Pictures, saw lucky and curious ticketholders from around the country fly to Christchurch and drive through Franz Josef, to find out the secret location was Greymouth.

Their second album is called Stargazing and their sold-out launch party has fans wondering where they will end up.

"This year's launch party we're going even more remote, more mysterious, more beautiful, and just cool," say the duo.

"We love our new album and can't wait to celebrate it with our fans from around NZ and overseas at what's easily the most exclusive and exciting party in New Zealand."