Dom Harvey with Ash Males. Photo / Instagram

Former radio star Dominic Harvey has gone public with the new love of his life, 28-year-old Ash Males.

The pair posted a loved-up photo on their Instagrams showing them enjoying time at Muirlea Rise boutique vineyard in Martinborough.

That came after Harvey, who seems quite chuffed with his new girlfriend, shared a TikTok-inspired split screen of Males and himself getting ready on Instagram.

"One of us only took 5 minutes to get ready. And, once she sees this, one of us will probably be dumped," Harvey wrote on the post with a laughing emoji.

Spy understands the pair are making a long-distance relationship work — Harvey is based in Auckland while Males is in Wellington.

Males is a lover of fashion and is currently studying at Whitecliffe College of Arts. She is balancing her studies with working for retail giant Glassons.

Ash Males is a lover of fashion. Photo / Instagram

Harvey initially told Spy he'd be keen to talk about the relationship — but warned that while Males shares lots of influencing-type posts to her more than 5000 followers, she may be shy and not up for a joint interview.

She wasn't and so that interview will have to wait for now.

Males isn't the first younger woman 49-year-old Harvey has gone for.

In 2018, he told his radio show listeners about his relationship with a mystery 32-year-old blonde.

"Younger people, they want to do stuff all the time. Like, you go out for dinner and after dinner she's like, 'All right, what now?' I'm like, 'What do you mean what now? We've been out!'" he told his listeners.

But this week was the first time Harvey has shared pictures of someone he is in a relationship with his more than 50,000 Instagram followers, and from what Spy can gauge, he is indeed smitten with Males.

Males isn't alone in being shy. Harvey's wife, Jay-Jay Feeney, featured in a magazine story in January and talked about her tall, hot, energetic new boyfriend — but he stayed out of the limelight and wasn't mentioned by name.

Ash Males is currently studying at Whitecliffe College of Arts. Photo / Instagram

Harvey split from Jay-Jay Feeney in 2017, but they reportedly remain married, maintain a joint bank account and share custody of their dog, Kanye.

After 20 years on The Edge, Harvey left his prime radio gig and shock jock status about a year ago to focus on his mental health.

This year he is thriving with his Podcast Runners Only where he interviews guests who share his passion for running.

He has talked to a raft of athletes and personalities, including cricket and hockey star Sophie Devine, singer Mitch James, actor Rhys Darby, former mayoral candidate Leo Molloy, and most recently former league great Matthew Ridge.

Over the past few months, Harvey has taken pride in putting the finishing touches to his home-built, state-of-the-art podcast studio, at his place in Freemans Bay.