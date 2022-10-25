Show your support for the All Blacks by joining them for their Northern Hemisphere tour. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Show your support for the All Blacks by joining them for their Northern Hemisphere tour. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Fans are loving being able to see their heroes compete and travel all over the world can be tailored to suit, writes Alexia Santamaria

Since large crowd events resumed after pandemic cancellations and restrictions, sports fans have been rejoicing at opportunities to go and do what they love best - cheer on their favourite teams amid hordes of other equally excited supporters (the recent sell-out crowds at the Women's Rugby World Cup in Auckland certainly proved that).

This concept got even more interesting when international travel back came back to life - what could be better than seeing your favourite sport live in another country, while exploring what that destination has to offer. Here are some great sports event options to take your support on tour.

All Blacks - November 2022

The All Blacks take centre-stage in the Northern Hemisphere on their November end-of-year tour: three tests, over three consecutive weekends, at three of rugby's most revered grounds.

All Blacks Tours are doing some pretty incredible packages for this - in-between watching Wales at the Millennium Stadium, Scotland at Murrayfield, and England at Twickenham, you'll cram in all sorts of functions, walking tours, and train journeys across Britain. There's the whisky experience in Scotland, a night at the theatre in London's West End, dinner at Edinburgh Castle and so much more.

This is obviously coming up pretty soon so if you can't drop everything and jump on a plane this year, check out what's on offer for 2023. All Blacks tours always have something going on, depending on where the ABs are playing. With the Rugby World Cup coming up next year in France, it's the perfect excuse for a European holiday - there are some excellent river cruise options in there too.

allblackstours.com

The Killers will be entertaining crowds when the racing stops at this year's Adelaide 500. Photo / Danny Clinch

Adelaide 500 - December 1-4, 2022

If you're a Supercar fan you'll be pleased to know The Adelaide 500 is back in December (as well as many other Australian car races). Boys Trip is doing a package that includes flights, accommodation, four-day general admission passes (with grandstand and hospitality upgrades available) and free public transport to and from the circuit.

You can also add Paddock Pass access to see where all the behind-the-scenes action takes place, getting much closer to the teams working in the garages, the purpose-built team transporters and even the drivers. Pit Lane Walk add-ons are an option too, also giving access to up-close-and-personal Supercar action.

And then there's the entertainment - a huge concert lineup for this year's event with The Killers headlining with support from Jimmy Barnes, Icehouse and others.

Boys Trip also does many other packages for events like the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, Bathurst and the Las Vegas Grand Prix. And despite the slightly sexist name and company logo, we're sure female fans can book too?

boys-trip.co.nz

Australian Open cruise - January 2023

Here's a super fun way to see Australia's top tennis tournament - fly to Sydney and board this special P&O cruise from Sydney to Melbourne that is designed for those attending the Australian Open. You'll enjoy all the fun of being at sea on a normal P&O adventure but when you get to Melbourne you'll have two days to enjoy the tennis (the price includes two general admission tickets to Melbourne Park and transfers between the ship and the arena).

You'll get all the usual meals and entertainment on board the cruise, but there will also be meet and greets with tennis personalities, and a chance to hold the AO trophies for the ultimate photo op.

pocruises.co.nz/cruises

Will Ashleigh Barty repeat her Australian Open women's singles victory in 2023? You can be there to watch her play, with a P&O Sydney to Melbourne cruise. Photo / Getty Images

Isle of Man TT Race - June 2023

The Isle of Man TT Races almost defy all logic - and belief. The 60km-plus mountain course is one of the toughest in the world and the bravery, skill and concentration levels required are next-level - especially when motorcycle speeds can get up over 300km/h.

Sporting Tours have a package for next year that includes accommodation, transfers, welcome drinks and dinner, tickets to the race itself plus some hospitality. And what a beautiful part of the world to explore once the racing is done. Sporting Tours also do trips for fans of golf, horse racing, football, rugby league, rugby union, tennis and netball and cover many of the world's biggest sporting events.

sportingtours.co.nz

The Open - July 2023

The Open is golf's original and most international championship, running since 1860, and in 2023 it will be held at Royal Liverpool.

Par NZ has a great package that also includes a week playing golf at the famous St Andrews course in Scotland. It includes accommodation in both locations plus rounds of golf on both the Carden Park Nicklaus Course, coach transfers, some top-level hospitality, Q&A with a past or present player, and admission to The Open.

When you get to Scotland there are five rounds of golf at St Andrews, plus great accommodation and some hospitality too. Watching the best in the game play one of the world's oldest competitions, plus getting some great time on the course yourself. What more could a travelling golfer want?

Par NZ do golf-based trips all over the world if you want to combine your favourite sport with travel to places like Tasmania, Canada, Portugal, South Africa and so many more incredible destinations.

parnz.co.nz