Airbnb's security camera policy will change from April 30. Photo / 123rf

If the thought of an Airbnb host watching you via their indoor security camera made you feel all kinds of uncomfortable, we have good news; this practice will be a thing of the past by April 30.

Airbnb stated indoor security cameras will be banned from Airbnb listings worldwide by the end of next month.

The rental accommodation platform announced it would prioritise privacy and “simplify” the security camera policy, following research conducted with hosts, guests and experts.

“These changes were made in consultation with our guests, hosts and privacy experts, and we’ll continue to seek feedback to help ensure our policies work for our global community,” said Airbnb’s head of community policy and partnerships Juniper Downs in a statement.

What is the current Airbnb policy?

Currently, Airbnb hosts can place indoor security cameras and noise decibel monitors in common areas such as kitchens or lounges as well but they must disclose these in the listing.

The new policy will still allow noise decibel monitors and doorbell cameras, if their location is disclosed, as these devices can be helpful for hosts.

“Devices like doorbell cameras and noise decibel monitors continue to be permitted on Airbnb and can be an effective, privacy-protective way for hosts to monitor security for their home and get ahead of issues like unauthorised parties,” a statement read.

Will much change?

According to Airbnb, not much will change for those who host or use the platform, as only a minority of listings report indoor security cameras.

Over the years, Airbnb guests have reported issues related to indoor cameras; specifically ones that were hidden in the property without their knowledge.

What will happen to those who break the rules?

After April 30, hosts who break the rules could be banned from the platform.

“Reported violations of this policy brought to our attention will be investigated, and action we take can include listing or account removal,” a statement read.

While the new policy change will still allow doorbell cameras outside the property, it does indicate a shift towards more conservative policies regarding privacy.

In 2019, Airbnb refunded an American family after they discovered two indoor cameras, one of which was placed in a certain spot that caused concern. That same year, a Kiwi family used a Wi-Fi trick to discover hidden cameras in their Ireland Airbnb.

More recently, one aggrieved Airbnb host used surveillance footage from a camera placed outside the front door to allegedly blackmail a male guest caught with a woman who was not his wife.



