Airbnb host sent security footage of guest with woman to his wife, lawsuit claims

A security video screenshot shows the Airbnb guest with a woman who is not his wife. Photo / Mississippi District Court

An Airbnb “Superhost” from Memphis has been sued for emotional distress and invasion of privacy after she allegedly tried to blackmail a guest who left a negative review.

Pamela Fohler took security footage of a guest named Shawn Mackey on the property “in the company of another female” and emailed it to his wife after he left a bad review and refused to pay a $1570 fine, a lawsuit suggests.

Shawn Mackey, a regular Airbnb user from Mississippi, has launched a case against Airbnb and Fohler, claiming the incident invaded his privacy, caused distress and damaged his marriage.

Filed in September, Mackey’s 22-page complaint claimed Fohler took a screenshot of the security camera by the Airbnb property’s front door at 3am, which showed Mackey standing with another woman, and emailed it to his wife.

Booking the night for a ‘low-key’ reunion

In 2022, Mackey rented an Airbnb listing titled “A Little Bit More Country” for a reunion with his friends from September 9 to 11. The three-bedroom house cost US$567 ($927) per night.

In the booking request, Mackey stated he was throwing a “very low-key” dinner, so would likely invite extra people to the house but they would not stay.

Fohler allegedly replied saying it sounded like “a lovely time” and she “would be delighted to host”.

However, at the end of the stay, Mackey was charged an extra US$960. The fee, according to Fohler, was because she believed he had broken the house rules.

Like many Airbnbs, Fohler had additional rules guests must follow. Guests at her home could not smoke, vape, cause excessive noise, skinny-dip in the pool or park in front of the garage door.

Most importantly, she also stated she would impose hefty fines and cancel the stay if they brought additional guests without putting them on the guest list.

So, a few hours after he checked in, Mackey sent Fohler a guest list of nine names but said only four or five would stay overnight and a few more might join for dinner.

Conflict over guest rules

At this point, Fohler messaged saying only eight guests could stay and every guest would incur an additional cost, even if they were just visiting.

“I apologize we had not discuss [sic] the guest count tripling,” she wrote to Mackey.

“Each guest does have to be put on Airbnb and accounted for per Airbnb rules and insurance requirements. There is a cost to each guest even if they do not spend the night. I should also remind you about the strict no parties rule. Thank you for understanding.”

She then claimed she had received complaints from neighbours of excessive noise and partying, which Mackey said was untrue, and asked him to leave immediately.

In an unusual turn of events, Mackey called Fohler’s number but her husband answered and said he could “continue his stay without further consequence or interruption.”

The next day, Fohler messaged Mackey and reminded him it was time to check out.

“Don’t forget to turn off the lights, lock the door, and we wish you safe travels on your journey!” she wrote.

So, Mackey packed up and left, but left a negative review about his stay and requested a partial refund, which was denied. Things then got ugly between the host and guest.

The fallout

“After the posted review, Fohler began harassing [Mackey] about his review and was obviously concerned about her Airbnb Superhost status,” the lawsuit read.

An Airbnb spokesperson contacted Mackey and said his account was suspended while they looked into the claims he made in his review. Several days later, Fohler text Mackey.

“Hello Shawn, hope you are well. Sorry it took so long to get the photos you requested together to show your stay at our home,” she wrote.

“Photo at 3:16 AM is especially notable. Should I forward the photos and videos to Teresa, or will you?” she added, referring to Mackey’s wife.

The image attached showed Mackey standing outside the Aribnb with a woman who was not his wife, taken by the house’s security camera.

Fohler concluded the text by suggesting she would put the security camera footage on YouTube.

Mackey then received a bill for $960 from Airbnb, which consisted of a fine for violating two house rules ($500), having four extra guests ($160) and requiring his review to be moderated ($300).

After Mackey refused to pay, he claims Fohler created an email called Shawn69@outlook.com and sent a screenshot she texted to him earlier, to his wife. Fohler denies she did any of this.

When Machkey contacted Airbnb for help, he claims they sided with her.

“Instead of reacting as any decent person of even decent corporation would at such illegal and abhorrent and evil conduct, Airbnb sided with its Superhost, its co-defendant, Fohler!” read the lawsuit, which Mackey filed to Mississippi District Court.

The lawsuit is suing Fohler for economic, emotional and marital damages.

Fohler filed a motion to dismiss while Airbnb has expressed the desire for the two parties to settle the dispute with an arbitrator.

The New Zealand Herald has contacted Airbnb for comment.