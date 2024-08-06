If you love a good massage or chef-cooked meal while travelling but also enjoy the familiar comforts of staying in a house, Airbnb has good news for you.
Airbnb is considering adding luxury amenities to its platform next year to tempt travellers away from hotels.
The company’s chief business officer Dave Stephenson hinted at the tactic during an interview with Bloomberg News at the Paris Olympics.
Airbnb has already grown from just offering accommodation to experiences but is now considering adding “services that will make it better for guests to stay in Airbnbs”, Stephenson said.
These could include private chefs, room cleaning, spa treatments, fridge restocking, and even simpler check-in systems; essentially, things people like about hotels.