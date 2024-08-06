Airbnb was founded in August 2008 and initially was an accommodation platform but has since expanded to include bookable experiences.

There are understandable reasons why travellers still opt for a hotel over an Airbnb, whether it’s to avoid checkout chore lists, difficult hosts or complicated check-in processes. Hotels, despite being less unique, can be seen as a more consistent experience.

On social media, cleaning chores or fees have been especially popular as a topic, both from guests complaining about the long lists they’re required to do, or people sharing their lives as Airbnb cleaners or hosts.

“Make $85 an hour” one woman captioned a TikTok video explaining how she adds an $85 cleaning fee to her Airbnb listing, then cleans it herself in an hour. Dozens of other videos show how necessary a cleaning fee is, given how dirty some guests leave a place.

However, one traveller complained about how his two-night Airbnb booking jumped from $344 to $972 after accounting for fees, including a host fee of $425.

“You better clean the place while I’m there,” he said, “because I can go to a hotel and they’re gonna make my bed, they gonna give me free soap, free lotion, what am I getting here?”

The man said the fees were “getting ridiculous” as he could just go to a hotel instead, which would have a front desk for check-in and fewer rules about noise or cleanliness.

Airbnb may not remove a host’s freedom to charge additional fees such as cleaning fees but does seem interested in offering guests hotel-like perks such as simple check-in and mid-stay cleaning.

Guests eager for these additions will have to wait until early 2025 for more official details about the announcement, Stephenson said.

Sarah Pollok is an Auckland-based journalist covering travel stories who joined the Herald in 2021. She specialises in exploring destinations, testing travel hacks and helping you budget for adventures.