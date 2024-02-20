Airbnb guests horrified by tiny ‘coffin’-like shower

TikToker Kane Hinge said he could get in but not wash in the tiny shower. Photo / @kanehinge; TikTok

An uncomfortable Airbnb shower has unexpectedly found viral fame, after a TikTok star compared the pokey wash provisions to a cruel Willy Wonka-style punishment.

UK TikToker Kane Hinge complained he was unable to wash in his holiday rental due to how small the shower cubicle was. In a video clip he showed the tube-like shower unit, in which he could barely fit.

“Let me show you what I’m about to wash in. I’m not being f***ing funny. That doesn’t look plus-size friendly to me does it,” he said of the tiny corner unit.

The unfortunate ablution situation was viewed 1.3 million times on TikTok.

The videomaker stuck out the top of the shower “like Augustus Gloop in the chocolate pipe”, as one commentator observed.

The Umpa Lumpa-size bathroom fittings were compared to play things or a standup glass sarcophagus.

“If there’s a drain in the bathroom floor, I’m showering outside that coffin,” wrote another comment.

TikToker Kane Hinge, who describes himself as a “big friendly ginger”, shares travel videos to an audience of over 625,000 followers.

The video was in response to a trend of “plus-size” travellers shaming the inadequate bathrooms in hotel and BnB rentals.

@curvysam Plus size travel probs Imagine paying $250+ a night for a tiny basic hotel and not being able to fit into the shower….luckily I could JUST get in. I’m fully able bodied and would never book the accessible 🦽 room. And researching to see if I can fit into a shower is not something I’ve ever had thought of doing. Just sharing my journey of my plus size life. So no need to come at me about complaining or my body size. I’m aware I’m fat (I do have eyes) #plussizetravel #plussizethings #sydneyhotel #hotelstory ♬ original sound - CurvySam ~ Plus Size Fashion

One Aussie content creator who posts video to her ‘CurvySam’ channel recently claimed she could hardly squeeze into one Sydney hotel shower cubicle.

“I can barely fit into the shower [and] I’m a size 20,” she said.

Judging from the comments, it’s not only TikTokers who have noticed the bizarre trend of shrinking wash facilities.

“I had a sitch like that, we had to switch rooms cause I could barely open the door and also get to the loo past the sink. It was messed up,” said one.

“I stayed at a hotel once that had a shower over bath, with fixed glass that left a super small gap at the sloped end of the bath … I could maybe squeezed in, but was not risking injuring myself. So ridiculous,” said another.