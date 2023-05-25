The 22-year-old influencer from Miami shared the unbelievable events via her TikTok channel. Photo / 123rf

An American influencer has shared a warning on TikTok after she and her friends fell for a scam in Positano, Italy.

In a series of videos to her 5.3 million TikTok followers, Alix Earle, from Miami, explained how her “girls trip took a turn”.

Speaking to the camera, the 22-year-old appears to be filming straight after the group realised the accommodation they booked online was not real.

“We’re stranded in Italy,” Earle told viewers, as she walks around the city. “The house we were supposed to stay at doesn’t exist.”

Not only had their accommodation fallen through but they were also experiencing issues with transport.

“Our car service cancelled, it’s midnight, we literally don’t know where to go,” she said.

“Eleven girls stranded in Positano,” she added to the video, which has gained 5.6 million views.

Earle then shared a second video with additional detail about how the group flew from Ibiza to Naples and encountered issues.

“We landed in Naples and realised our house was a scam,” she said, over clips of the group flying on an EasyJet plane and arriving at the airport.

She then revealed the group left the airport without taking their suitcases with them.

After arguing with security to reenter the baggage claim and get their luggage, they “got in a random taxi, booked a random hotel for the night” and arrived around 2 am. Exhausted, the group allegedly tried to figure out where they could stay for the rest of their trip.

In a comment on the video, Earle told viewers the villa in Positano was an Airbnb but they had booked through Booking.com.

Fortunately, things took a turn for the better when Airbnb caught wind of the story.

“Thank you Airbnb for coming to the rescue,” Earle captioned a video, which showed the new place they had provided for the girls.

“Airbnb was literally like hello let me help you,” Earle said, while miming holding a phone up to her ear.

“Look at what they just set us up with,” she said, showing viewers the expansive villa with a huge balcony and stunning views across the water.

Inside, the girls expressed shock as they found a massage table, indoor pool, sauna and steam room.

“How is this real life right now,” Earle said.

“I’m actually in shock,” another girl says.