Sustainable travel: New Zealand’s best naturally eco-friendly tourism activities

Continuing our Tread Lightly series, Elisabeth Easther profiles the Kiwi tourism operators making a commitment to sustainability.

If you prefer to propel yourself through the world with as little roar or gasoline as humanly possible, this is the story for you. Or if you are using an engine, how much more pleasing for it to be powered by electricity rather than fossils?

To help our readers keep their footprints modest, we’ve put together this collection of visitor experiences that are low carbon by nature - from cycling to walking, sailing to electric vessels, so whether you’re partial to riding or rolling, boating or strolling, some of these experiences are sure to tickle your fancy.

Barefoot Sailing Adventures, Northland

Sailing is one of the most delightful low-emission modes of travel, with Barefoot Sailing Adventures proud to showcase the beautiful Bay of Islands aboard Kopiko, their 10m Tennant Turrissimo Catamaran. Based in Paihia, this family-run charter company holds Gold Qualmark status and they’re committed to weaving ecological education into their sailing excursions. Barefoot Sailing also supports Project Island Song, an initiative that works to restore biodiversity and birdlife to the Bay of Islands. They serve locally roasted coffee and purchase picnic lunches locally too, with Russell Bakeries doing the honours. All cleaning products used aboard Kopiko are environmentally friendly and for boat maintenance, instead of anti-foul for the hull they use Coppercoat, an underwater epoxy resin that doesn’t ablate into the water. Training locals into mana enhancing roles, Barefoot Sailing also operates a ‘no touch, no take’ policy, to ensure the people who come after you can enjoy it as you did.

barefootsailing.co.nz

Rotorua Rafting and Rotorua Ziplines

When professional white-water kayaker Sam Sutton won the Extreme Kayak World Championships for the fourth time, he decided to head home to Okere Falls and in 2011 he started his own white water rafting company. Since then Rotorua Rafting has been named TripAdvisor’s #2 Experience in the World, with Sam introducing guests to the stunning Okere Gorge, while also sharing the area’s significant Māori history. Sam is proud to ensure his business is certified climate-positive by off-setting emissions by 120 per cent. To further his ecological aspirations, Sam has also opened Rotorua Ziplines, a venture dedicated to reforestation and last year they planted 17,000 native trees in the first six months of operation with a target of 60,000 trees by 2024.

rotoruaziplines.nz rotorua-rafting.co.nz

Hike and Bike Coromandel

The Jeffcoat family have been on their Colville property since the 1860s, back when kauri forests and manuka groves were cleared to make way for pasture. More recently the Jeffcoats have focused on regeneration by planting more than 4000 native trees along the fenced waterways which has led to a marked improvement in birdlife and water quality. The family also host visitors to this region, helping people savour the spectacular Coromandel Coastal Walkway, a 10km delight that connects Stony Bay to Fletcher Bay. The route has been adapted recently due to the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle but the Jettcoats have been working with other local families to create a temporary trail while road access is repaired. As part of the experience, the family share stories of the conservation projects they’re involved including trapping, planting, water care, waste minimisation and carbon reduction. They also host the Colville Harbour Care Nursery, a local enterprise that propagates more than 20,000 native trees each year.

hikeandbike.co.nz

The Jeffcoats, of Hike and Bike Coromandel, have planted more than 4000 native trees along fenced waterways on their Colville property, which has led to a marked improvement in birdlife and water quality. Photo / Supplied

Electric Shotover Jet

This jetboat might be painted red, but Ngāi Tahu Tourism’s new vessel that takes passengers through the Shotover Canyons has gone green, following the conversion of one of its petrol-powered jetboats to one hundred percent electric. Pioneers in this world-first prototype, Ngāi Tahu will expand their e-jet fleet over the coming years as they focus on being carbon-neutral by 2050. What’s more, not only does the e-jet represent a move from reliance on fossil fuels, they’re also silent which means wildlife in and around the river can enjoy a more peaceful existence. This is just one of Ngāi Tahu’s many sustainable initiatives with other projects to include responsible water use, harmful emission elimination and resource optimisation.

shotoverjet.com

Electric Ferries

Also boarding the e-boat bandwagon, the Southern Hemisphere’s first fully electric passenger ferry is found in Wellington. East by West built this e-ferry from their own design, and they have plans to replace the rest of their diesel fleet with electric as well as expanding into new routes across Wellington Harbour. Further north in Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland Transport are also electrifying their ferry fleet, with the first two high speed e-ferries ordered from Auckland’s own EV Maritime which are expected to be operational in the Hauraki Gulf by 2024.

eastbywest.co.nz; evmaritime.com

Owhango Adventures

As tāngata whenua born and bred on the banks of the Whanganui River, the team at Owhango Adventures has been taking guests on adventures for more than 14 years. As a Qualmark certified business, Owhango Adventures offer guided day trips, multi-day journeys and cultural tours, working closely with DOC on various conservation initiatives. Kaitiaki (guides) pitch in with bird monitoring by noting what species are calling at various locations along the river, and in recent years they’ve noted healthy increases in species like whio (blue duck) and kiwi. During some trips, guides also monitor the river quality in side streams. Committed to a using as little plastic as possible, Owhango Adventures make their own canoes, creating them from their own mold which uses just one sheet of plastic rather than layering, as happened with earlier boat designs. Paddles are also made of wood. As well as leaving a modest footprint, paddlers learn about traditional Rongoa or Māori healing, and Maramataka, the Māori lunar calendar making for an immersive and meaningful experience.

owhangoadventures.co.nz

As tangata whenua born and bred on the banks of the Whanganui River, the team at Owhango Adventures has been taking guests on adventures for more than 14 years. Photo / Supplied

Switched on Bikes, Wellington

Located on Wellington’s waterfront, Switched On Bikes has been on a mission since 2015 to provide visitors with memorable low-carbon experiences. Offering electric bike hire and guided tours, they reckon an e-bike is the best way to see Wellington. They also provide an electric bike subscription programme for locals, to encourage more sustainable commuting with more than 50 eBikes currently on lease. Using high-quality bikes that last, at the end of the bikes’ lives, they try to recycle as much of the electronic componentry as possible. Certified Climate Positive by Ekos, Switched On offset 120 per cent of their emissions by planting native trees while ensuring all staff earn a living wage. They also support a range of other good causes including KaiCycle and Trails Wellington who tend local bike trails.

switchedonbikes.co.nz

Located on Wellington's waterfront, Switched On Bikes has been on a mission since 2015 to provide visitors with memorable low-carbon experiences. Photo / Supplied

Trips and Tramps , Te Anau

Trips & Tramps is a family-run business based in Te Anau founded by Steve and Kate Norris, offering visitors genuine outdoor experiences around Fiordland. With Steve out and about most days guiding guests, Kate works back at base running things behind the scenes. Focused on protecting and sharing Fiordland’s stunning landscapes for future generations, Steve is a driving force on the Cole Island and Kepler Challenge Mountain Run Trusts which work towards predator free areas within Fiordland National Park while Kate is committed to reducing Trips and Tramps’ carbon footprint, by utilising a range of waste reduction and environmental initiatives right down to the procurement of uniforms.

tripsandtramps.com

Trips & Tramps is a family-run business based in Te Anau founded by Steve and Kate Norris, offering visitors genuine outdoor experiences around Fiordland. Photo / Supplied

Ngā Haerenga - New Zealand Cycle Trails

There are so many options for getting your bike buzz on in Aotearoa whether it’s a half day ride or a multi-day marvel. Starting from the top, Northland’s 87km Twin Coast Cycle Trail is a blissful ride between the Bay of Islands and Hokianga Harbour, with Northland Experiences one of several tour operators happy to settle you into the saddle. Maybe you’d rather relish some of The Tasman Great Taste Cycle, a 200km loop that passes through Nelson, Mapua, Motueka and Kaiteriteri all the way to the edge of Abel Tasman National Park. A feast for the senses, this trail features art and food, fine wine and beer. Offering both rural and coastal riding, The Gentle Cycling Company is one of many bike rental outfits down this way. If it’s Central Otago you’re dreaming of - from the Dunstan Trail, Southern Lakes, Clutha Gold Trail or The Otago Central Rail Trail - Bike it Now in picturesque Clyde has everything you need. Don’t forget the West Coast either, with several charming trails to choose from like the glorious West Coast Wilderness trail. Connecting Greymouth to Ross, this is 120km of Grade 2-3 that features history, heritage, flora, fauna and some epic bridges with Westside Rides at your service to provide shuttles, accommodation and bike hire.

nzcycletrail.com

Qualmark Gold is Tourism New Zealand’s highest award guaranteeing quality of experience, service, tiaki and sustainability.

To see Elisabeth Easther’s Tread Lightly video series, go to nzherald.co.nz/travel.