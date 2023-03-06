Continuing our Tread Lightly sustainable tourism series, Elisabeth Easther finds some of Aotearoa’s top-notch low-impact accommodations. Video / NZHerald

Continuing our Tread Lightly sustainable tourism series, Elisabeth Easther finds some of Aotearoa’s top-notch low-impact accommodations.

Barely a day goes by without a study releasing statistics about how the majority of travellers want to reduce their carbon footprint, only they don’t know where to start.

Well, how about starting with accommodation, because that’s where an estimated 6 per cent of our tourism emissions come from. Which means it’s great news to learn that there are swags of places to stay right here in Aotearoa where the proprietors care passionately about their footprint.

Wanderlust NZ, Tauranga

Sarah Meadows and Matt Young have been in the backpacker business for more than 18 years, and have created two very popular Bay of Plenty establishments with environmental sustainability at their core. Boasting a 5-star Qualmark rating, Wanderlust NZ offers affordable digs with million-dollar harbour views and eco-friendly efforts, from the wooden keys, to the cleaning products. Even the pillows and duvet inners are made from recycled plastic bottles. They divert more than 70 per cent of their waste from landfills thanks to recycling initiatives, as well as implementing a staunch “say no to plastic” policy. They even organise monthly beach clean-ups and their sister motel, Pacific Coast Lodge at The Mount, is similarly sustainable.

wanderlustnz.co.nz; pacificcoastlodge.co.nz

Mangarara Eco Lodge, Hawke’s Bay

After buying Mangarara Station in 1990, the Hart family transformed a traditional sheep station into a farm that produces healthy food on a regenerating landscape. Focusing on creating a balanced ecosystem, they offer visitors the chance to experience the rural peace of Hawke’s Bay in a lodge set right in front of a bird sanctuary on Horseshoe Lake.

They still have all the mod cons, only they’re powered by green energy including solar and a wood-fired boiler system. Greg and Rachel have also planted forests of native trees, an incredible orchard, plus they practice silvopasture – deliberate integration of trees and grazing livestock – for carbon sequestration (the practice of removing carbon from the atmosphere and storing it). Purely Dorset duvet inners are sourced from the farm down the road while the lodge is made of recycled school classrooms and refurbished from farm-sourced timber. With regards to waste, a Natural Flow system feeds hungry worms, while guests can help feed the pigs, milk the cows or collect the eggs. This is bucolic bliss at its best.

mangarara.co.nz

MenardsNZ Ecosanctuary, Twizel

In 2022, MenardsNZ won the South Canterbury NZ Business Excellence Award for Sustainability and Environmental Awareness, because they go that extra green mile. Thanks to rabbit-proof fencing, the property’s flora and fauna are flourishing, while indoors all cleaning products and toiletries are bulk-sourced from EcoStore. Almost everything is recycled or composted and wood for the log burners is obtained locally. Night lighting is minimal, and not just to save energy but to enhance the effect of the stars in the Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve. In addition, the Menards have been clearing wilding pines and planting new trees. To truly immerse yourself in the serenity of this place, guests are encouraged to soak in the property’s hot tub which is filled with pure spring water and heated with sustainably-harvested wood, making it the perfect place to admire the grandeur of the universe.

menardsnz.com

Cascade Creek Retreat, Clutha

From conception to completion, Cascade Creek Retreat was built on environmentally-friendly principles because proprietors Dave and Janene Divers are passionate about the planet. An sfficient user of water, the property is also completely off-grid, and is powered entirely by solar and hydro. They operate a “switch-off” policy and only provide low usage appliances and light bulbs.

From conception to completion, Cascade Creek Retreat was built on environmentally-friendly principles because proprietors Dave and Janene Divers are passionate about the planet. Photo / Supplied

For construction, recycled materials were sourced where ever possible, while 100 per cent New Zealand-made wool insulation keeps guests snug, as do generous double-glazed windows that face north and east to capture maximum sun.

Almost all waste is recycled, with food scraps composted or fed to the pigs, and non-perishables are all bought in bulk to reduce reliance on packaging. And the piece de resistance, the outdoor bath is heated with a gas Califont for a truly blissful soak.

cascadecreekretreat.co.nz

The Landing, Bay of Islands

Certified Toitū CarbonZero, The Landing is a significant property of more than 400 hectares, with 35ha devoted to regenerating native forest. This lush greenery currently absorbs more than three times as much carbon as the property produces from accommodations and the vineyard. The bush is also home to a thriving kiwi community, supported by a dedicated predator control programme.

With four exquisite Residences all made from local timbers and stone, they’re designed to capture the sun’s natural warmth as well as the coast’s cooling breezes. Wood fires and low-energy LED lights reduce The Landing’s footprint, as do the sustainably sourced guest care products and cleaning solutions. Recycling receptacles are available in every Residence, and if this isn’t enough to tempt you to visit this luxurious Bay of Islands retreat, perhaps knowing the vineyard is certified by Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand will do the trick.

If you’re Auckland-based, and you’re wanting to keep your mileage low too, you could stay at The Landing’s sister property The Hotel Britomart. This inner-city property is also committed to sustainability from the ground up, and has a five-star Green Design and Build rating from the NZ Green Building Council.

thelandingnz.com

thehotelbritomart.com/sustainable

Orongo Bay Holiday Park, Russell

Also in Northland, Orongo Bay Holiday Park is a heavenly holiday oasis set on 14 acres of native bush with Te Ao Māori at the core of all that they do. Protecting native flora, and fauna, Orongo Park is a proud supporter of Tiaki Promise and as part of that commitment, they operate a vigorous pest control programme. Today four of New Zealand’s rarest birds call the park home, including the North Island brown kiwi, weka, matatā (fernbirds) and pāteke (brown teal) as well as 55 other bird species.

Using reclaimed or renewable building materials as much as possible, solar energy powers one of the largest buildings. Recycling bins can be found in all accommodations, as can energy efficient lightbulbs which really do make a difference. Orongo Bay Holiday Park also has self-sustaining water and sewerage facilities and they only use biodegradable cleaning agents. To top it all off, guests can plant a tree to offset their carbon footprint.

russellaccommodation.co.nz

The Headwaters Eco Lodge, Glenorchy

The Headwaters Eco Lodge is an award-winning property designed, built and operated in adherence to the Living Building Challenge, recognised as the world’s most stringent environmental building certification. Featuring all non-toxic building materials, the grounds have been landscaped with extensive native planting and every effort made to conserve water and energy. Grey and black water is treated, then reused for irrigation. Generating more energy than they use, The Headwaters makes every effort to minimise and manage their waste and they’re soon to introduce an option where guests can plant a native tree to help offset their carbon footprint.

campglenorchy.co.nz





Nightsky Cottage, Ohakune, Ruapehu District

This luxury eco-retreat was the proud recipient of Qualmark’s 100% Pure New Zealand Experience 2021 Award thanks to their zero-waste ethos and commitment to sustainability. Power is obtained from a carbon zero supplier and every move is made to be energy-wise while still feeling decadent. Extensive efforts are also made to support the local community and the magnificent environment – so if you’ve ever dreamed of soaking with a loved one in candlelit side-by-side baths surrounded by manuka as ruru call in the distance, Nightsky is the place for you.

nightskycottage.co.nz

Eliza’s Manor, Christchurch

Eliza’s Manor is a delightful five-star boutique hotel with sustainability at the forefront of all their decisions, including onsite beehives, composting and worm farms. Toiletries and cleaning products are all eco-friendly and $5 from each guest goes to Forest and Bird. What’s more, Eliza’s is outrageously charming, full of character and luxurious.

elizas.co.nz

Elizas Manor is a delightful five-star boutique hotel in Christchurch, with sustainability at the forefront of all their decisions, including onsite beehives, composting and worm farms. Photo / Supplied

Blue Duck Station, Whanganui River Headwaters

At Blue Duck Station Dan, Sandy and the team make it their mission to care for the land, the people and nature. Positioned beside the Whanganui and Retaruke Rivers, community, conservation and heritage are at the heart of everything they do. Passionate about protecting wildlife, including the endangered whio (blue duck), everyone at Blue Duck Station works tirelessly to improve the health of the bush and waterways, all the while educating visitors about the importance of being custodians for nature.