Published in August, the study found trips that include relaxation and physical activities slow signs of ageing and promote well-being for three key reasons.

1. Novel environments positively impact metabolism

Firstly, tourism usually exposes people to novel environments, which can trigger adaptive immune system responses and elevate metabolic rates, which positively influences metabolic activities.

This can improve the body’s ability to identify and protect itself against external threats, Hu said.

“Put simply, the self-defence system becomes more resilient. Hormones conducive to tissue repair and regeneration may be released and promote the self-healing system’s functioning.”

The study from Edith Cowan University found travel can slow ageing and boost wellbeing. Photo / 123rf

2. Relaxation enhances immune function

Trips typically include relaxation and physical activities, which can slow signs of ageing in other ways.

Leisurely activities such as watching a sunset, getting a massage or reading a book by the pool, coax the body towards a low-entropy state by calming the immune system, reducing stress and moving a person out of their flight-or-fight response.

“This relief helps maintain the body’s metabolic balance and increases the anti–wear-and-tear system’s effectiveness. Organs and tissues can then remain in a low-entropy state,” Hu explained.

3. Travel increases physical activity

In a new destination, it’s easy to dust off our walking shoes and be more active than usual. We may hike in a natural park, try a stand-up paddle board at the beach or cycle around a new city; regardless of what we do, it’s yet another way travel positively impacts the mind and the body.

“Participating in these activities could enhance the body’s immune function and self-defence capabilities, bolstering its hardiness to external risks,” Hu explained.

Additional benefits include improved blood circulation, nutrient transport, and waste elimination which can enhance our self-healing system.

These side effects suggest the tourism industry doesn’t merely provide enjoyable experiences for travellers but improves their wellbeing, Hu explained; a discovery that could support new health interventions such as “travel therapy”.

The study confirms what a growing number of travellers have realised; trips focused on “wellness” feel good in the moment and benefit us in the longer term.

In the past five years, New Zealand has ranked second worldwide for Google searches for ‘retreat’, close behind Australia.

As for what kinds of “retreat” Kiwis are keen on, top searches have been for retreat accommodation, Hanmer Springs Retreat, yoga retreats and rainforest retreats.