Fortunately for travel lovers, researchers at Australia’s Edith Cowan University (ECU) have discovered another way to delay the ageing process that is much more fun than drinking green juice and getting a good night’s sleep.
“Put simply, the self-defence system becomes more resilient. Hormones conducive to tissue repair and regeneration may be released and promote the self-healing system’s functioning.”
2. Relaxation enhances immune function
Trips typically include relaxation and physical activities, which can slow signs of ageing in other ways.
Leisurely activities such as watching a sunset, getting a massage or reading a book by the pool, coax the body towards a low-entropy state by calming the immune system, reducing stress and moving a person out of their flight-or-fight response.
“This relief helps maintain the body’s metabolic balance and increases the anti–wear-and-tear system’s effectiveness. Organs and tissues can then remain in a low-entropy state,” Hu explained.
In a new destination, it’s easy to dust off our walking shoes and be more active than usual. We may hike in a natural park, try a stand-up paddle board at the beach or cycle around a new city; regardless of what we do, it’s yet another way travel positively impacts the mind and the body.
“Participating in these activities could enhance the body’s immune function and self-defence capabilities, bolstering its hardiness to external risks,” Hu explained.
Additional benefits include improved blood circulation, nutrient transport, and waste elimination which can enhance our self-healing system.
These side effects suggest the tourism industry doesn’t merely provide enjoyable experiences for travellers but improves their wellbeing, Hu explained; a discovery that could support new health interventions such as “travel therapy”.
The study confirms what a growing number of travellers have realised; trips focused on “wellness” feel good in the moment and benefit us in the longer term.